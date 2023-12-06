‘My life is an open book’ — DA ward councillor Rachel Soobiah

By Chris Ndaliso

DA ward councillor Rachel Soobiah says her life is “an open book” and welcomed any inquiry into allegations of impropriety that have been circling her for months.

Msunduzi’s internal audit has recommended that the municipality proceed with a formal investigation into allegations of extortion, intimidation and harassment against her.

Soobiah’s Ward 30 assistant, Joanne Gooli, had accused the councillor earlier this year of having allegedly coerced her into paying half her salary into the bank account of the councillor’s daughter.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi councillor Soobiah joins the DA, says factions have killed the ANC

The investigation has found that Gooli herself was not truthful on various levels in her testimony during the investigation.

Now a forensic report commissioned by the internal audit unit recommended a formal investigation against the two. The report, which The Witness has seen, revealed that Gooli had a relationship with Soobiah and her daughter before submitting her CV for the ward assistant position.

Soobiah’s daughter, who is not mentioned by name in the report, was not part of the interview for the position as she would not have qualified as she is the daughter of the Ward 30 councillor.

“Councillor Soobiah does not deny [although she was not a party to the arrangement] that there was an arrangement between her daughter and Gooli for sharing of work and the splitting of Gooli’s salary,” reads the report.

The audit committee recommended that action be taken against Gooli for contravening the disciplinary procedure circular, which stipulates that employees are expected to conduct themselves with honesty and integrity.

“It could be construed that Gooli was dishonest and untruthful when she denied that there was a relationship between her and councillor Soobiah; and that she arranged with Ms Soobiah [the councillor’s daughter] to split her salary and share office duties [with her].”

Action [should] be taken against Ms Gooli for contravening schedule 2, which provides that staff members at all times perform the functions of the office in good faith, diligently, honestly, and in a transparent manner

“It could be construed that Ms Gooli did not act honestly when she deposed to conflicting affidavits, making various allegations against councillor Soobiah,” said the committee.

ALSO READ | Senior Msunduzi official dismissed

It further recommended that council speaker Eunice Majola act against councillor Soobiah for breaching the code of conduct of councillors by failing to perform the functions of the office in good faith, honestly and transparently.

“It could be construed that councillor Soobiah did not perform the functions of the office in good faith, honestly and transparently when she allowed Ms Soobiah [her daughter] to share Gooli’s duties for monetary reward for her daughter.

“She used her position as a councillor to improperly benefit another person, her daughter, by sharing in half of Ms Gooli’s salary as ward assistant,” the committee said.

Both city mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and council speaker Eunice Majola confirmed that Soobiah’s issue was before the council, but declined to provide further details given that the recommendations formed part of a confidential item on the council’s agenda.

The Witness reported in August that Gooli, who is a complainant in the matter, claimed that she had lost R135 000 in salary over one year since the alleged ordeal started in January 2021. She claimed that the amounts paid varied between R7 000 and R10 000 per month.

Thebolla said all cases involving allegations made against councillors will be subject to the necessary investigations and if need be, action will be taken against those found to have flouted rules and laws.

These matters were confidential, but we can assure the public that the council speaker will play her role in the form of setting up an ad-hoc committee to look into these allegations.

Any decision on these cases will be informed by the recommendations of that committee to the council,” said Thebolla.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi goes after Clive Lotz’s salary

Soobiah said on Tuesday that she was not aware of the outcomes of the recent council deliberations, but had only heard that the council speaker would set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the allegations against her.

She said her life was an open book and that she was not bothered there was an investigation.

“They can investigate whatever they want to investigate. Those allegations levelled against me are fabricated, they are unfounded. There’s a bigger picture here but I will not say much. I am waiting for the speaker to brief me on the outcomes of the recent council sitting,” she said.

Gooli could not be reached for comment.