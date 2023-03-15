Newly-elected Msunduzi ward 25 councillor to push for change

Chanel George

Newly-elected Ward 25 councillor Reginald Khanyile will be working to make sure that infrastructure, water and electricity issues are addressed.

Khanyile, affectionately called Reggie by many, was born on November 25, 1981.

He was raised by his hard-working mother, who worked as a domestic worker in ward 25.

In his youth he too worked in the ward, as a gardener.

He matriculated from Mehlokazulu High School and studied towards a management course at the Durban University of Technology (DUT).

After studying for two years, he left and worked at Edcon, where he accumulated financial experience.

Khanyile has been an active member of the Democratic Alliance party for 15 years.

I joined the DA because I wanted to help bring about the changes that we so desperately need in our country. I’ve been a member of the DA constituency executive committee and a branch chairperson, led various campaigns in Msunduzi, recruited many activists and launched many branches.

He was also chosen as a leader of one of the clusters that the DA in Msunduzi had set up to help run its election campaigns in 2019 and 2021.

He has also been an active campaigner in every election since 2008.

I have a keen interest in politics and follow current affairs. My faith is also very important to me as I am a devout Christian.

Khanyile is no stranger to the ward, and will be working to make sure that service delivery issues are addressed.

The biggest issues are collapsed infrastructure. We keep experiencing frequent water and power outages. I will push for prompt responses from municipal staff and officials whenever there is an outage. I will put pressure on the council to upgrade the water and electricity infrastructure. I would also like to put pressure on the municipal department to fix potholes and cut verges.

Khanyile also said he would work closely with civic-oriented individuals or organisations to improve programmes such as environmental, health, sport, security and economic development.

“I want to help transform people’s lives. I want to be a servant of ward 25 residents,” said Khanyile.

Lara Edmonds, vice-chairperson of Athlone Action, said she understands a councillor cannot solve all the problems in Ward 25 as there are massive infrastructural issues.

A councillor with a good understanding of the bigger issues can put pressure on the council to make those big infrastructure changes. We need someone with courage to put pressure on the municipality to do the right thing — invest in infrastructure. We are tired of crisis management.

Marilyn Small, a Chase Valley resident, said that she is glad that Khanyile is the Ward 25 councillor.

“I think potholes and people who stand at the robots and beg should be allocated to a shelter and given work to do during the day,” said Small.