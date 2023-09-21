Notice of removal issued for suspended uMvoti councillors

By Londiwe Xulu

The KZN Department of Co-operate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has issued a notice of removal of uMvoti Municipality councillors who were suspended in July.

The nine councillors — eight from the IFP and one from the ABC — were suspended following a recommendation by the municipality’s rules and ethics committee after they allegedly walked out of a council sitting and missed two meetings.

The notice said they were all removed as councillors with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to one of the suspended councillors by the MEC of Cogta, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, which has been seen by The Witness, Sithole-Moloi said she was satisfied that the councillors had indeed breached the code of conduct.

This followed the evidence brought before and considered by a special committee, the analysis and the basis of the special committee’s findings and recommendations, she said.

Sithole-Moloi further notified the Independent Electoral Commission about the removal of these councillors.

In the letter, the MEC said she has informed the municipal manager of uMvoti Municipality to undertake the necessary legal steps for the declaration of vacancies in the municipality.

Cogta spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi confirmed that all nine councillors received the letters.

Mngandi said there are rules and regulations that deal with the behaviour of councillors, including absenteeism. He added the process has not been finalised at this stage.

The speaker of the uMvoti council, Mfundo Masondo, said this should be a lesson to all councillors.

Meanwhile, Vincent Zondi, who was the caucus leader of the IFP and one of the councillors who was removed, said it was an unfair dismissal and they will be appealing Cogta’s decision.

We were shocked to receive these letters because we were still expecting to be called by Cogta to answer for ourselves. That is what we were told by the Cogta officials that came to a recent council meeting, but no one ever called us. The law has failed us, but we are in discussions with our lawyers about this.

A council meeting will sit on Thursday to discuss the removal of these councillors.