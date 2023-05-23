Objections to eThekwini’s hefty tariff hikes

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The DA in eThekwini says it has received close to 10 000 objections to the hefty tariff increases the municipality is seeking council to approve for the 2023/24 financial year.

According to the DA, it was hardly surprising that ratepayers have rejected the increases as they do not receive the services for which they pay.

“The electricity and water units of the municipality are on the verge of collapsing due to a lack of funds for maintenance and rehabilitation.

“Businesses and residents find living and conducting business in eThekwini to be intolerable as a result of recurrent service delivery failures, yet the ruling party is boldly requesting utility price increases,” said DA eThekwini executive committee member Yogis Govender.

The proposed tariff increases to take effect in July are: 21,9% for electricity, water 14,9% (domestic) and 15,9% (business), refuse removal (domestic 8%) and (business 7-9%), sanitation (domestic 11,9%) and (business 12,9%) and rates 8,9%.

Govender said if the municipality was better at managing its finances and collecting more revenue, it would not be necessary to impose such substantial price hikes in light of the country’s economic situation. “The Democratic Alliance will vote against these increases as per the mandate given to them by thousands of eThekwini residents.”

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) spokesperson in eThekwini, Mdu Nkosi, said though it was known for its support of the budget in previous years, it will not be voting for the draft budget as it stood due to the high tariffs. ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the party still opposed the proposed budget and high tariff increases as some of the increases were above inflation.

We believe that these increases will chase away investors and home buyers.

“We are seeing many people who can afford to build homes run away from building within the city and rate paying wards due to the high rates and tariffs.” eThekwini told The Witness previously that it was taking into account concerns being raised on proposed tariff increases.

Responding to the DA’s concerns, municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the city’s draft budget for the 2023/24 financial year focuses on restoring, rebuilding and stimulating job creation in the city as economic activity was recovering from the impact of the global pandemic, the July 2021 unrest and the floods of 2022.

The window for submitting comments or objections is still open for all residents as this is the last week.

“We ask that residents make use of the email address: comments2021@durban.gov.za or come out and voice their concerns at our public consultation hearings. We have teams dedicated to making note of all concerns raised because every resident’s view is important in this process.”