Opposition councillors in Msunduzi walk out of workshop

Opposition councillors in Msunduzi walked out of a planned recruitment policy workshop on Wednesday due to the ruling party’s “snubbing” the event.

The ruling party in Msunduzi, according to the opposition, did not bother to issue an apology as per the norm when councilors fail to honour a council-related gathering.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the no-show by the ANC councillors was a show of arrogance and “total disrespect” of the council rules and the ratepayers at large.

Officials and the councillors arrived late

Ntombela said the workshop was scheduled for 9 am on Tuesday, but the general manager in corporate services and the portfolio committee chairperson were not present.

He said it was after 10 am when the officials and the councillors arrived.

We all decided to walk out because we can’t allow other councillors, whether from the ruling or other political parties, to disregard the rules. All these workshops are important … What is disturbing is that there was no apology or explanation from the ruling party.

DA councillor Daniel Dante Kemp said the workshop was meant for councillors to better understand policies of how human resources and corporate services operate.

… The corporate services chairperson was also not present to lead the workshop as well as the ministerial representative and the general manager was attending to a strike.

The DA and other councillors, requested a postponement, to address this matter. We walked out of the workshop.

He said it was necessary for all to ensure that council and councillors adhered to policies and ensured proper governance and transparency to all Msunduzi residents.

‘No malice intended’

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla’s spokesperson, Zazi Nxele, said there was no malice intended by arriving late at the workshop. He said circumstances at the time had prompted the city leadership to attend to the employee strike which started on Monday.