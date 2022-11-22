Opposition parties in eThekwini concerned over R40 million refuse collection tender

Chris Ndaliso

Opposition parties in eThekwini Metro are demanding answers on why a refuse collection tender to the tune of over R40 million was awarded for three months.

The parties are concerned about the awarding of the multi-million rand Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender for refuse removal across 49 wards for three months.

But the City insists that everything related to the contract is above board.

The Metro’s finance, security and emergency services committee announced last week that four contractors were awarded the tenders through Section 36.

The section provides that when there is an emergency, council can pick contractors from its database without sending the contract to tender.

Political parties question the awarding of tenders

The DA and IFP in eThekwini said the awarding of the tenders was questionable as there was no urgency to warrant bypassing the tender processes.

DA councillor Emmanuel Mhlongo said it was disturbing that a three-month contract would cost the City millions for refuse collection across the wards.

Mhlongo said:

During that meeting it was further revealed that the awarded contractors are in fact getting extensions. DSW has been a playground for ‘contractors’ in eThekwini for over four years now. In 2018 one contractor was given a tender to collect refuse in Umlazi Township for R208 million and subcontracted other contractors, but failed to pay them for more than three months.

” As a result, there was no refuse collection in the township and in July 2019 the City took a decision to in-source the collection of refuse in this township. DSW tenders must be public and should not be reserved for certain companies.

The IFP’s Mdu Nkosi said the contract warranted an investigation as there was no strong reason for bypassing the tender processes.

He said “dodgy” tenders would not inspire confidence among investors.

Over R40 million for refuse removal over three months is ridiculous. It’s what is always the case with this municipality, Section 36 is their playground and millions are lost through this. We wish to have an explanation for the deviation from tender processes.

City responds

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “…the statement by the DA is misleading. The companies they are referring to were already providing a service to the City.

Their contracts were extended under Section 36 because the long-term contracts were still being dealt with at the bid adjudication committee.

“This is nothing but disinformation. Companies are awarded contracts according to protocols governing supply chain management.”