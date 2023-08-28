Opposition parties slam proposed salary hikes

By Chanel George

Opposition parties in the Msunduzi council have opposed the proposed salary increases for councillors, citing ongoing service delivery and mismanagement as issues that did not warrant salary increases.

In an executive committee (Exco) meeting held on Friday, councillors met to discuss the issue of salary raises for both part- and full-time councillors.

It was stated that Msunduzi Municipality is a category six municipality and will be applying to the members of council, Cogta for 100% salary increases.

The upper limits annual total remuneration packages of full-time councillors are as follows:

• Executive mayor / mayor R1 501 351;

• Speaker deputy / deputy mayor R1 212 520;

• Member of executive committee / mayoral committee / chief whip/chairperson of sub-council R1 142 175;

• Chairperson of the oversight committee R1 108 670;

The upper limits annual total remuneration packages of part-time councillors are as follows.

• Executive mayor / mayor R841 564;

• Speaker deputy / deputy mayor R711 929;

• Member of executive committee/ mayoral committee / chief whip/chairperson of sub-council R637 184;

• Chairperson of the oversight committee R618 494;

• Other part-time members R562 265.

The salary increases were approved by Exco, however, the DA was against the hikes as they felt that service delivery throughout the city has been on the decline, making it hypocritical to give councillors an increase for poor performance.

It was noted that DA councillors Ross Strachan and Bongumusa Nhlabathi objected to the increase of salaries as they felt residents were not receiving service delivery.

DA councillor Garth Middleton rejected the upper limits, as Msunduzi has not managed funds correctly.

We have moved millions from water and sanitation and water services to refurbish halls and toilets. We are the ones liable for service delivery in the city

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand also opposed the salary increases. “Theft of water and electricity has increased within the city. The municipality is still under administration, so salary increases shouldn’t even be on the cards, right now.”

The second item on the agenda was the correct full-time councillor salary payment, for councillors who sit on the executive committee (Exco) and are portfolio chairs, which was recommended and resolved by the MEC for implementing.

According to the Remuneration of Public Office-bearers Act: determination of upper limits, a municipal council must acquire approval from the MEC of Cogta before implementing the terms.

It was recommended the proposed increases be submitted to Cogta for approval. Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the full report will come to council at the end of the month.