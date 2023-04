By Khethukuthula Xulu

In his state of the city address (Soca) on Wednesday, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the municipality had interventions in place to resolve the water supply challenges and housing backlog.

Kaunda delivered his address at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

The mayor said in the current financial year, the municipality planned to address the water supply backlog in the southern areas.

The city had commenced with the project, which was currently at the design stage to repair a major pipeline that supplies water to Umlazi and surrounding areas.

And to address the housing backlog, the city will deliver 19 800 housing opportunities.

Water and sanitation

He acknowledged that some of these areas had water supply issues before the flood disaster in April 2022.

Water supply To improve water accessibility in areas where there are water network challenges, the municipality was at an advanced stage of procuring 55 new water tankers to add to the current fleet.

Delivery of these water tankers was expected to commence next month.” To deal with water leaks, Kaunda said the municipality had started the process of permanently deploying plumbing teams to those areas so that they are able to monitor and fix leaks without waiting for residents to report the issues. He said they planned to accelerate this programme in the new financial year.

“The city will be installing communal water meters to quantify non-revenue water in rural, informal settlements and townships. We are currently piloting the use of satellite imagery to detect water leaks.

“We will be implementing the following interventions to reduce non-revenue water: pipe replacement, metering of unmetered properties, removal of illegal connections, pressure management, and implementation of a new meter reading platform in order to improve accuracy of meter readings.”

He added that the water and sanitation unit has commenced with the project to roll out alternative sanitation technology toilets (on-site sanitation), which will be used to eradicate ventilated improved pit latrines.

He added that these new toilets will also be rolled out in areas where it was not currently possible to connect properties to the sewer networks, pending upgrading of wastewater treatment works.

Housing

Housing Kaunda said the 19800 housing opportunities will be achieved through the construction of new community residential units, upgrading community residential units, rectification of pre- and post-1994 houses, and eradication of transit facilities.

To address the housing backlog, he said the city was accelerating the implementation of catalytic projects, which include the Cornubia integrated human settlement and Greater Amaoti housing projects.

“The city continues to bear the brunt of people migrating from rural areas in search of jobs and economic opportunities.

This has resulted in the city being home to 600 informal settlements. Because we understand the factors that push people to head to eThekwini, we are looking at ways to engage neighbouring municipalities to resuscitate their economies through the district development model.

“In line with the principles of the Freedom Charter — that there shall be houses, security and comfort — the city prides itself for providing subsidised housing units to the poor,” he added.

Housing projects

The mayor said in the last five years, the municipality had delivered multiple housing opportunities that include: acquiring more than 21 230 hectares of land for housing development, provided internal infrastructure engineering services to more than 7 000 sites from various projects, provided over 22 891 incremental services sites to the various informal settlements within the city, built 15 026 houses for qualifying beneficiaries under various housing programmes, as provided in the Housing Code 2009, and re-built over 800 houses that were affected by the storm damage, among other things.

Kaunda said the municipality will also issue title deeds to beneficiaries of the subsidised housing programme.

The mayor then announced that residents of the Isipingo transit camp, south of Durban, will soon be relocated to new and beautiful houses as the construction of Kanku Road housing project is nearing completion.