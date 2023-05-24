Pappas unveils uMngeni’s new budget

By Estelle Sinkins

Residents in uMngeni Municipality will be paying between six and eight percent more for rates for the 2023/2024 financial year, depending on the value of their property.

The increase was revealed by the mayor, Councillor Chris Pappas, at the tabling of the budget at a full council meeting in the Howick West Community Hall on Tuesday.

Following consultations with members of the community, business, young people, NGOs and other stakeholders, the finance team has created a budget with a projected operating expenditure of R571,5 million.

ALSO READ | Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas feels his safety is threatened

The total income for the new financial year is projected to be R571,8 million, following the removal of the rebates for Covid-19 and the July 2021 riots.

All properties will get a capital exemption of R135 000, while those who are 60 years old or older will qualify for a further 10% rebate and those with a household income of R13 500 or less will be eligible for a 20% rebate.

Child-headed households and those registered on the municipality’s indigent programme will be zero-rated.

Pappas said electricity tariffs for homes supplied by uMngeni will be increased by 18,6%, in line with what the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved for Eskom.

Households with an income of R5 000 or less will receive 200 kwh of free electricity and the owners of a property valued at R200 000 or less, will receive free refuse collection.

ALSO READ | uMngeni residents sent submissions to incorrect email address

The mayor warned, however, that to ensure they meet the income needs of the municipality, they will need to take a hard line with those who continue to connect illegally to the electricity grid and whose rates are outstanding.

Electricity theft [which amounts to R40 million a year] and outstanding debtors [of R180 million] continue to pose significant obstacles to our financial stability.

“We will intensify efforts to address these issues, while ensuring assistance for poor and vulnerable households,” Pappas said.

Among the areas being targeted for service delivery are infrastructure and maintenance, where the roads budget has been increased from R10 million to R24 million.

Pappas said R7,25 million will be spent on road maintenance.

uMngeni is also putting R1,6 million towards electricity projects in Nottingham Road and Khanya Village to improve lighting in public spaces and to make some public buildings load shedding-proof, with another R27,5 million set for the maintenance of halls, libraries, museums and electrical infrastructure.

A total of R1,1 million will be spent on supporting emerging farmers, informal traders and SMMEs, with R2,1 million set aside for a trading facility for informal traders in Mpophomeni, R1,5 million to help small businesses with capital equipment and goods, and R600 000 to support the three tourism organisations in the municipality.

ALSO READ | DA opposes push to amalgamate uMngeni with Impendle and Mooi-Mpofana

Pappas said money is also being invested in establishing a control room at the new traffic offices and the roll-out of a CCTV camera network, to rehabilitate the old fire station used by uMgungundlovu Fire and Rescue, and to support the local community policing forums.

He said R1,1 million has been set aside for youth-owned businesses, skills development programmes, tertiary fees assistance and sports development.

Both the ANC and the EFF councillors refused to support the budget, voting against it at the meeting.

They felt that not enough consultation was done with those living in the deep rural areas and that not enough money is being made available to help young people and those in greatest need in uMngeni.

“We disapprove [of] this budget presented to us today, simply because it does not appreciate the needs of the disadvantaged ‘black’ people,” councillor Thulani Mthalane (ANC) said.

Councillor Sthembiso Nkuna (ANC) accused the administration of using the budget to “grandstand”, instead of being realistic about what people on the ground are facing.

EFF councillor Dumisani Malevu described the budget as “dismal” and said that uMngeni is failing to deliver services to those who need them most.