Pappas urges uMngeni not to support DDM draft regulations

By Londiwe Xulu

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said the municipality shouldn’t support the draft regulations on the District Development Model (DDM).

The DDM consists of a process by which joint and collaborative planning is undertaken at local, district and metropolitan levels by all three spheres of governance, resulting in a single strategic plan.

The DDM draft regulations were published early this month by the Department of Co-operative Governance for public comment within 30 days.

The item was discussed at uMngeni full council briefly as it was submitted late. ANC councillors said they didn’t have enough time to go through the document.

Pappas said he believed the municipality shouldn’t support the DDM draft regulation due to various reasons, including that there was not enough time for public consultations and that there was no socioeconomic impact assessment done that supports the formulation of the draft regulations.

The mayor added that he understands the risks and costs have not been determined. “This draft regulation supports centralisation of power and governance rather than decentralisation, which we should not be supporting.

This additional layer is unnecessary and wasteful and we should rather use the existing intergovernmental channels instead of this systematic change

He was supported by the deputy mayor, Sandile Mnikathi, who added the DDM draft regulation was vague and that the DA was not supporting it.

ANC councillors, however, said this regulation creates an environment where there will be a joint programme with one plan for the district and enhances the response, resourcing and support of development in all municipalities of the district.

ANC caucus leader Thulani Mthalane said they were in support of the DDM regulations and will be engaging in public participation processes.

“I think it is an important start for the government to ensure there is clear definition and a deepening of the intergovernmental directive within the spheres of government particularly at a district level.”

Mthalane was supported by another ANC councillor, Sithembiso Nkuna, who said the DDM will not interfere with the municipality’s IDP, but looks at broader developmental issues.

Nkuna said uMngeni had several housing projects that have been on hold for over 15 years because of planning. “The Department of Human Settlements planned for these projects involving the municipality without the district to ensure there’s clear budgeting.

The DDM will avoid such issues especially on broader projects that could also overlap with the province, but it doesn’t prohibit that the municipality could plan its internal development and service delivery issues

Council speaker Janis Holmes said since the item was submitted late to council, it will be discussed further at a special council tomorrow.