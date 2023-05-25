Part-time Exco councillors overpaid without Cogta’s permission

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has allegedly overpaid seven part-time Exco councillors since November 2021, remunerating them as if they were full-time councillors.

The payments totalling over R7 million were made without the necessary blessing of Cogta, according to a confidential document.

The Witness has reliably learned that city manager Lulamile Mapholoba has recommended an investigation into the matter.

According to local government regulations, only the mayor, deputy mayor and the speaker may be designated as full-time councillors.

An application was supposed to have been made to have the council whip and also the MPAC chairperson elevated to full-time status. Instead, it transpired that seven Msunduzi councillors (excluding the mayor, deputy mayor and the speaker), have been receiving salaries as full-time employees.

According to a report which The Witness has seen, that was tabled at a recent special council meeting as a confidential item, the payments (to the councillors) should be stopped to avoid further “irregular” expenditure.

The report states that at the inaugural meeting in 2021, council resolved that the position of the council whip be designated as full-time and that in view of the demands placed on the council whip relating to the day-to-day management of the functioning and running of the affairs of councillors, and the need to have efficient and effective oversight over the activities of the administration, an application be made to Cogta for this position and that of the MPAC chairperson to be approved as full-time posts.

It recommended that the municipal audit committee investigate the circumstances under which the councillors were paid as full-time councillors without Cogta’s approval.

Other recommendations were that the expenditure amounting to just over R7 million be declared as irregular; that the municipal manager informs the office of the Cogta MEC, National Treasury and the auditor-general of the irregular expenditure, and obtain advice from Cogta with regards to the continued payment to the councillors on a full-time basis while awaiting the outcome of the application to Cogta.

Council also recommended that while awaiting the outcome of the application made for a decision by Cogta, the payment of salaries for those wrongfully paid as full-time councillors be stopped with immediate effect.

The municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the payments warranted an investigation as it is unclear who authorised this.

According to the presented documentation, a resolution was taken in November 2021 to apply to Cogta for the determination of the councillors but the department said they never received the application. Strangely the councillors were paid full-time councillor salaries.

“For local government, a full-time salary has to be approved by Cogta MEC before it can be implemented. It’s not clear who approved this and therefore it needs to be investigated,” Mapholoba told The Witness on Wednesday.

He said once the full-time salaries are stopped, the affected councillors from the ANC, DA and IFP, will earn part-time councillor salaries.

The DA’s Ross Strachan, said the salary grade was approved at the initial inaugural council and the matter was left in the hands of the then municipal manager Madoda Khathide to implement the council decision through the MECs approval.

This was done, in terms of the understanding of the council, and as per the payments of full-time salaries.

This was obviously not the case and it has now been discovered that the accounting officer did not fulfil their responsibilities. The relevant officials for this disgraceful situation must account and that money must be recovered from the officials that were responsible.

