Pietermaritzburg presented with a 185th anniversary wreath

By Prashalan Govender

Arriving in style, in a 1964 Jaguar Mk2, Msunduzi Municipality was presented with a 185th anniversary wreath by the Keep Pietermaritzburg Clean Association (KPCA) on Monday morning.

As part of KPCA’s project to celebrate the city’s 185th birthday this year, volunteers have been busy knitting or crafting over 185 soft toy elephants, a fitting symbol as Pietermaritzburg is known as uMgungundlovu in isiZulu, which means “the place of the elephant”.

These elephants have been hand-crafted by a team of volunteers led by Dr Liz Thomson, and have now been incorporated into the decorations for KPCA’s Christmas wreaths, which have been handed over to various key businesses and role-players in the city over the Christmas period.

The city’s wreath was dedicated to all the municipal workers who work tirelessly to keep the city’s wheels turning and was received on behalf of the municipality by Pretty Sithole, from the office of the mayor.

Along with the wreath, KPCA also delivered an open letter to the office of the mayor, calling for a complete restoration of the Pietermaritzburg City Hall to its former glory.

The letter read:

Elephants are featured throughout the City Hall, embedded in the floor of the entrance hall, embossed on glass doors and even incorporated into the stained glass windows. But more importantly for KPCA and our followers, the elephant has come to symbolise community and our united strength and power to affect change.

Lara Edmonds, KPCA executive director, said the response from the community to the call for elephant teddies has been “incredible”.

We have not yet counted the elephants we have received, but we have received elephants from across the country and have likely crossed our 185 elephants target.

In addition to the creation and distribution of wreaths, KPCA has collaborated with businesses to give away a lovely hamper.

To enter the competition, all you have to do is spot one of KPCA’s elephants anywhere in the city, take a photo of it, and then post on Facebook with a comment about what you love about Pietermaritzburg, and tag KPCA.