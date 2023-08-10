Pietermaritzburg’s list of challenges

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has continual challenges that are hampering progress in service delivery.

Some of these challenges, according to the recent municipal manager’s monthly report, include failure of infrastructure such as water and electricity, due to poor or inadequate maintenance, age and vandalism.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba tabled his July monthly report during the recent council meeting held at the City Hall.

Failure to attend to the repair of potholes, streetlights and stormwater drains is another challenge. Failure to clean the city, the surrounding nodal and residential areas, including irregular collection of solid waste and challenges associated with the processing and disposal of solid waste is persisting. Poor and unreliable billing of revenue from customers for services rendered and rates is another concern.

The report further pointed to slow and lacklustre consequence management and a lack of recognition or reward system for service excellence.

Electricity infrastructure is said to be in a bad state, resulting in frequent and prolonged outages.

“These outages have a disastrous impact on the revenue of the city, the economy and the well-being of residents. Business is negatively affected by economic activities. Critical facilities such as hospitals, oxygen producers, water reservoirs and water treatment plants are affected, triggering environmental issues and threat to life,” reads the report.

It further proposed that the council should take the lead and actively support the management in dealing with the root causes of increasing costs.

Some of the root causes include high water and electricity losses, abuse of overtime and standby allowances and general acts of maladministration, fraud and corruption.

Protracted and delayed appointments of presiding and prosecuting officials for disciplinary cases and the high rate of recusal of presiding officials due to intimidation and fear is another cause cited in the report.

As of June 30, government departments owed the municipality R182 million, while businesses owed the city R829 million, with domestic debt sitting at over R4,8 billion.

It is common practice to find people stealing water through water meters around the city.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla warned that the city could be losing both water and water infrastructure in the process, and urged people to report those who tamper with the city’s infrastructure.

On Friday, a man was stealing water to wash cars by opening a meter right in front of one of the businesses on Church Street.

“Shame on those who are turning a blind eye while the infrastructure gets damaged. It is the responsibility of every citizen to take ownership of our resources, including the infrastructure. We need to find ways that will not make it easy for people to take advantage of our resources [including electricity],” said Thebolla.