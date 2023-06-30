Presidential imbizo in Ladysmith

By Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today lead a presidential imbizo (community meeting) within the Alfred Duma Municipality in Ladysmith.

The municipality, which is currently under administration, is going through acute water and electricity supply challenges.

The water and electricity supply challenges in the area were last month exacerbated after one of the main substations caught fire during an explosion.

The municipality, which is currently under the control of the IFP, last year lost key infrastructure following devastating floods which left several buildings around the Ladysmith CBD submerged in water.

Compounding the residents’ woes is the current leadership struggle between the ANC and the IFP at the municipality.

The leadership battle, which in recent months has been threatening to bring the council to its knees, saw ANC councillors at the municipality tabling countless motions of no confidence against the IFP uThukela Municipality mayor Ntandoyenkosi Shabalala.

Ramaphosa’s visit

Ramaphosa, who will be accompanied by key cabinet ministers such as Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and MECs and councillors, will spend several hours with the local community.

According to the Presidency, the Imbizo would be an opportunity for community members to directly engage with Ramaphosa over pressing issues ranging from unemployment to water and electricity challenges.

The imbizo, the Presidency said, will see the local community being able to access government services related to among other things, identity documents (IDs), SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and health at the imbizo venue.

Mchunu, who in recent months has been crisscrossing the country as part of government initiatives to address water supply challenges, will take the residents through the plans developed by his department to address water problems within the uThukela Municipality.

On the other hand, the provincial government is expected to use the imbizo to unpack its programmes aimed at among other things, tackling youth unemployment and providing financial assistance to the province’s emerging farmers.