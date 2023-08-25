R10 million for eThekwini events

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality has approved a budget of more than R10 million to host a series of cultural events that include a hip-hop festival and women’s awards function.

The report was tabled by the community services committee at a council meeting on Thursday.

The item was supported by 129 councillors, five voted against it and 53 abstained from voting.

According to the report, the community and emergency services cluster supports initiatives aimed at addressing issues directly affecting communities — including the youth, senior citizens and the community at large — as part of community uplifting programmes.

The overall objective is to invest in the people of eThekwini, embrace cultural diversity, and investing in and sustaining the city's natural resource base.

“The cluster, through implementing these programmes, ensures that existing infrastructure is used to benefit eThekwini citizens in terms of developing arts personnel, developing arts and sporting infrastructure where communities live, and interacting creatively to stimulate economic growth,” states the report.

The committee said that these programmes are aligned with the city’s integrated developmental plan (IDP), focusing on nurturing a socially equitable environment by creating awareness campaigns on health-based issues and embracing cultural diversity where platforms are created for eThekwini citizens to interact creatively.

All this is aimed at stimulating economic growth, social cohesion and unity in diversity.

Some of the programmes that will be hosted during the 2023-24 financial include:

• A Youth Hip Hop Festival, which will be allocated R2 million from the budget. This is an international programme managed by Richie R Entertainment CC for the purpose of identifying future artists, empowering them on the industry requirements and then facilitating the integration process.

“The festival is exclusively for Durban and KwaZulu-Natal and therefore draws a large number of people to experience attractions by the city and the province,” read the report.

• An amount of R500 000 of the budget will be allocated to the Doek on Fleek Picnic, which will be hosted on September 30 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“The intention is to unite, celebrate, support and empower women from all walks of life.

“Some of the activities include women supporting one another by encouraging them to buy items from other women.”

• The Gcwalisa Spring Picnic All White, which takes place in November, will be allocated R2 million.

According to the report, this is a music expo which plays a vital role in acknowledging, promoting and empowering music artists across different genres.

The DA chose to abstain from voting during the council meeting. The party also raised its concerns during the meeting as well and, according to the report, “preferred that each time should have been considered separately to identify the significance and the justification of expenditure associated with it”.

The smaller bloc parties and the Active Citizens Coalition did not support the item, stating that it was wasteful expenditure and that the funds could have been allocated to support the poor in the city.