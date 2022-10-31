Raisethorpe shop owners take Msunduzi to court

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

A group of Raisethorpe shop owners have taken Msunduzi Municipality to court to interdict the city from disconnecting them.

The shop owners filed papers, through an urgent application, to the Pietermaritzburg high court last week.

In the application, Zoobeda Bibi Tilly, Nalini Padayachee, Ashraf Ali and Jamal Uddin want the court to direct the City to restore and ensure the continued supply of electricity in five-meter numbers on Mysore Road in Pietermaritzburg.

The applicants are all shop owners in Tilly Mansion on Mysore Road.

They also want the court to rule that they can appoint their own electrician to attend to the reconnection of the supply of electricity, in the event that the city fails to comply with the restoration.

They also want the city to be interdicted from taking any steps to disconnect the supply of electricity in the area without obtaining a court order authorising it.

They ask that the court also orders the City to pay the cost of their application.

Pending the finalisation of the application, the shop owners want the court to order the city to operate within their interim interdicts and orders.

According to the court papers, the city disconnected the building on October 21. The mixed-use building compromises both a retail and residential section.

The ground floor consists of shops, which include an internet café, a clothing store, a hair salon/barber shop, a pet shop and a takeaway.

The upper level consists of unused retail space and two residential flats — flat 14 and flat 11 — which are occupied by six adults and eight children.

According to the founding affidavit written by the applicants’ attorney Pavishkar Indrajith, Tilly has an account for an unused space upstairs and the account is subject to a dispute that has been ongoing since the meters were used by a previous tenant.

Padayachee also has an account for one of the shops, which is up to date. Ali has two accounts with the city and one of the accounts is in arrears for R70 000. However, it is said that Ali is disputing the historical debt and has paid the current amount.

“The disconnection was unlawful. The actual electricity disconnection that took place was erroneous in that other meter numbers about separate municipal and separate contract relationships were disconnected,” reads the affidavit. “… The residents’ rights to adequate housing and the retailers’ rights to trade were materially and adversely affected by the termination of the electricity supply …” reads the affidavit.

It adds that the lack of electricity also directly affects the standard of living of the children as without electricity the geysers cannot generate hot water, and neither can the tenants prepare hot meals.

It said that because the disconnection was done on a Friday, the business tenants have suffered a loss of profits, which were anticipated to increase over the past weekend on account of Diwali shopping taking place.

“As part of this celebration, many Hindus would buy eastern wear or new clothes to wear on Diwali, go to the salon or barber to be well groomed pursuant to the upcoming family meetings or visits, and lastly print Diwali labels or other notes that would be used when exchanging Diwali parcels.”

The municipality’s most important function as a municipality is to provide basic municipal services to meet the basic needs of the residents in its area as a matter of public duty, even in the absence of a contractual relationship, it said.

The matter was heard in court on Friday.