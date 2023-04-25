Ratepayers march to the Durban City Hall

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose has admitted that the metro has failed some ratepayers.

Nyawose was addressing members of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, accompanied by other civic groups, after a service delivery picket outside the City Hall on Monday.

The eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, along with other protesting groups, handed Nyawose a memorandum demanding, among other things, a framework to ensure an improvement in service delivery with a budget plan, a direct link to all municipal heads of departments, and 24-hour response teams to deal with sewage, road, electrical and water issues.

The ratepayers were also strongly objecting to the proposed tariff hikes in the upcoming financial year.

The association’s president, Ish Prahladh, said the municipality was proposing increases that people could not afford and needed to be reviewed.

As we speak most of the roads and infrastructure damaged hadn’t been fixed coupled with poor service delivery. We also have an issue with councillors who neglect its residents.

The speaker said the municipality was dealing with councillors and officials who were not servicing communities.

“I know there is a perception that eThekwini was full of corrupt people; we are told that councillors are irresponsible and some are arrogant,” he said.

“We are doing something about it. There are officials who are suspended, some are in court and others have been issued warnings because of their corrupt ways and neglecting of wards.” Nyawose said as a responsible government, the municipality admits that in some communities it has failed to meet the expectations of its people.

“As the eThekwini Municipality there are areas where we have failed to deliver services according to the Constitution. While this is an admission, there are circumstances that have led to that.” Nyawose said the 2022 floods further delayed service delivery while also creating more issues that were not budgeted for.

I will admit that we were not quick enough in responding to the flood damage.

“We also lost revenue as a metro when the 2021 July looting took place. We lost many ratepayers through businesses that closed down.” Nyawose said unemployment also contributed to the low revenue as many residents could not afford to pay for services.

He said the R1,2 billion received from the national Treasury will be dedicated to fixing water and sanitation as well as road infrastructure damaged during the floods. He promised to respond to the memorandum after 14 days.

Speaking on behalf of Abahlali Basemjondolo, Zandile Nsibande said the informal settlement organisation supported the ratepayers because the delivery of services affected everyone, even those that are living in informal structures.

“Corruption in our municipality affects us all, if there is no water or electricity it is felt by all community members,” she said. “We are also here to speak out for our members who have been on the housing waiting list for years.”