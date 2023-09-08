Recommendations for homes for senior Msunduzi officials

By Chris Ndaliso

Senior managers in Msunduzi Municipality could have council accommodation if the recommendations of the corporate services portfolio committee are implemented.

A report incorporating the recommendations in respect of the draft relocation policy for senior managers was tabled at Thursday’s executive committee (Exco) meeting for consideration. Exco unanimously agreed that there was a need to have the policy in place.

The committee found it embarrassing that, with a massive property portfolio, there are no provisions for accommodation for the mayor and the senior managers.

According to the report, the relocation policy is one of the recruitment strategies used by Msunduzi Municipality to attract level one and two managers from other institutions to join the municipality to assist in meeting its strategic and operational needs.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba said some municipalities have this policy.

Umzinyathi and Kokstad have council houses where an appointed senior manager gets accommodated. But obviously Cogta will have to concur. We own so many properties as a municipality. I find it disturbing that with such a massive property portfolio we can’t have a mayoral residence which can be treated as a state house where the mayor can welcome dignitaries who visit our city for various government related purposes.

He said some of those who rent some of the municipal properties do not pay for the services rendered.

Deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize said the policy was long overdue.

He said the availability of council houses saved particular councils the trouble of having to pay for accommodation at exorbitant amounts as council houses would be cost-effective.

We are about to become a Metro so this kind of policy is good for us. It makes no financial sense to pay exorbitantly for accommodation while council could cut those costs. This is a good policy.

The IFP’s Thinasonke Ntombela supported the idea, stating that as a bigger municipality compared to uMzinyathi, Msunduzi was in a league to have council houses designated for senior managers.

The policy objective is to facilitate the payment or reimbursement of employees being appointed through the recruitment process by the municipality from another locality, necessitating a residential change.

The motivation for the policy was that when senior managers are appointed, they may not necessarily live in the Msunduzi area of jurisdiction, according to the report.

The city’s corporate services was mandated to develop a relocation policy that will guide the organisation on how this level of employee can best settle when appointed, particularly when they are not residents of Msunduzi.

The report added that there would be financial implications when senior managers are relocated should the policy be approved.

According to a letter titled “legal comment” from the city’s legal services which was attached to Thursday’s agenda, the Municipal Systems Act of 2000 provides that if the relocation policy is approved and the senior managers become entitled to the benefits as per the policy, such benefits would be regarded as a term and condition of employment and would have to be reduced to writing, adding that both the parties would have to sign it.

What this in essence means is that, the appointee would be entitled to this benefit for the duration of his employment tenure with the municipality.

“Non-compliance with this term and condition would constitute a breach of the contract and the municipality could be held liable for damages,” reads the letter signed by chief legal advisor advocate Kevin Perumal on June 8, 2023.

The committee report recommended that the contents be noted, specifically the legal comments which render the proposed policy on relocation null and void unless consent is received from the minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Mapholoba was mandated to apply for consent from the Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department minister to facilitate and approve the policy.