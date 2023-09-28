Relief for Durban residents after water issues addressed

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Residents in the northern Durban areas are now receiving water following improvements in reservoir levels after days of dry taps.

According to the eThekwini Municipality, the week-long water woes were due to sabotage and vandalism of the Northern Aqueduct.

Head of the Water and Sanitation Unit, Ednick Msweli, told exco members during this week’s meeting that during his inspection of the 27 km pipeline on Monday, September 25, technical teams discovered that an air valve had been tampered with and another valve had been vandalised.

These valves have since been repaired by the Municipality and a case of sabotage opened at the Greenwood Park Police Station

The municipality said the improvements to the water supply can be attributed to the city’s technical teams “who have been working tirelessly to resolve the low pressure that resulted in the interruption”.

“Their work included the replacement of air valves and scouring of the line to release air that may have caused blockages in the system,” said eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

She said technical teams were on the ground to monitor the system and to ensure the best efficiency to balance all reservoirs. “As a proactive and preventative measure, the city will be installing pressure gauges at strategic points on the bulk aqueduct pipeline and will link this up with our telemetry system where we monitor the reservoir levels,” she added.

The Municipality said a case of sabotage was opened at the Greenwood Park Police Station. Ward 36 councillor Shontel De Boer said the residents were pleased to finally have water after eight days.

She said during the outage, there was frustration from ward councillors in the affected areas as they were not able to get any information about the causes of the outage.

“After five days we decided to undertake oversight at the Virginia reservoir but were prevented from doing so. When informing our residents there was anger and frustration. Residents then mobilised to protest outside the reservoir demanding answers. My colleagues and I were called back to the reservoir by irate residents,” said De Boer.

She said residents asked that the councillors get answers from the city manager and the mayor. According to De Boer, that is when the frustrations escalated to a protest outside the city hall, where councillors and residents were engaged by officials from both the mayor and the city managers’ offices, and promised answers.

De Boer said when the municipality was not forthcoming with the answers, some angry residents and councillors decided to join the municipality’s oversight meeting on Monday. “What we experienced on the ground was pure lack of maintenance.

The valves had not been touched in years. This was evident from the poor condition they were in. There was even bush growing around the infrastructure.

“uMngeni-uThukela Water and eThekwini Municipality need to ensure that the valves and infrastructure on the pipeline get regular maintenance to ensure proper flow of water to communities,” she said.

ActionSA chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango said it took the city too long to fix the problem, adding that more than five days without water should not be acceptable. Mncwango added that the issue of sabotage and vandalism of city infrastructure was the result of greed from contractors.

“After engaging with municipality officials as well as the mayor, they alluded to the fact that the sabotage and vandalism could have been done by contractors or those who wanted an opportunity to make money from the municipality to fix the broken infrastructure.

“We think the solution to that kind of sabotage from contractors can be solved by the city reverting to in-sourcing maintenance to ensure that infrastructure is fixed internally,” he said.