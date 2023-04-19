Residents complain about municipal workers’ leaving gaping holes

By Akheel Sewsunker

City residents are left to live with the results of sub-standard workmanship by Msunduzi Municipal employees, who leave gaping holes in people’s yards when attending to faults.

Residents claim that after digging up roads, driveways and pavements to fix electrical or water faults, the workers disappear without cleaning up the mess and repairing the trenches and holes.

A Mountain Rise resident, Cassim Amod Mahamod, has been waiting since last year for the city to fix the paving on his driveway after they dug it up to fix a burst water pipe.

ALSO READ | Businesses bear the brunt of lack of service delivery, load shedding

Mahomed recently wrote to The Witness expressing his frustration that almost a year later, he was still living with a dug-up driveway from municipal repairs.

“I need answers from the municipality. [Municipal] workers dug up a section of road and my driveway in Shelly Crescent in June last year.

I have tried to engage with the municipality, sending many correspondences and emails to the department in charge and also to the mayor. My efforts have been fruitless. I have been inconvenienced for almost a year while receiving many promises that it will be sorted out. READ MORE KZN school food setback: ANC orders Dube-Ncube to step in

Pranitha Pillay, a resident in the northern areas, said her daughter had been injured due to the municipality’s shoddy workmanship.

“My daughter fell on her driveway, which had been tampered with by municipal workers and left in a poor condition. My daughter is pregnant. I’m disgusted with the lack of service delivery. It’s pathetic. We are unable to use our driveway now,” said Pillay.

ALSO READ | Partnering up to address service delivery issues

Another resident, Kenny Raman, said the holes were a danger to pedestrians, especially small children, who could easily fall into them. Raman said this has been the case for years.

Years ago, after I returned from Johannesburg, the municipality removed paving and put it back in a poor state. It was put back haphazardly and to this day, we can see that this is still happening.

There are also manholes that are missing covers, which poses a great danger as someone can easily fall in.

Trevor Sookay, another resident of Pietermaritzburg, agreed that the workmanship by the municipality is shoddy.

“The workers that the municipality employs are very poor. They will fix a pipe on a road but, a few days later, the same pipe is leaking again and the holes are left unfilled, which is very dangerous,” said Sookay.

Another hole that impacts motorists and residents alike is on Manuel Road in Allandale.

Teval Peters, who works in the area, said the hole is a huge inconvenience and makes driving along the road dangerous.

“Two cars cannot drive on the road at the same time. [The hole] has been here for two months and the municipality has not done anything about it.

The houses and businesses in the area are neat and clean and then there is this massive eyesore,” said Peters.

ALSO READ | Residents encouraged to talk to the mayor about issues affecting them

He said the road had been dug up to fix a leaking water pipe and had just been left like that.

City spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize, said a communication breakdown among departments had caused a delay in restoring pavements and driveways.

This has been addressed and the department that deals with roads will start working on the backlog.

We wish to apologise to the affected members of the community and residents of Msunduzi for the inconvenience.

She explained that there are two different departments that deal with the repairs of faults and the reinstating of roads and infrastructure.

“If there is a burst pipe or there is electrical work that needs to be undertaken and if it is urgent work that needs to be undertaken, the department responds as fast as possible to prevent further water loss or water shortages for residents and once that has been done, the reinstatement of the driveway is then handed over to the roads department,” said Mkhize.

“There is a programme in place to attend to backfilling and reinstatement [of soil] following the excavations done by the municipality to undertake the necessary repairs. We urge residents to report areas that are left unfilled by calling the call centre so that no areas are left unattended,” she added.