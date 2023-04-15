Residents encouraged to talk to the mayor about issues affecting them

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Let’s talk about service delivery issues affecting you.

These were the words of Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla ahead of his one-on-one engagement with residents at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Saturday from 8 am until 4 pm.

Speaking to Weekend Witness, Thebolla said he wants to give residents an opportunity to engage with him about whatever they think is suitable to speak about.

After this I don’t believe that there will still be anyone who will say that they are unable to meet with the mayor.

“This engagement was established with the aim of making it easier for residents to be able to have access to their government [municipality]. This will not only be a once off thing … it will continue to happen maybe quarterly.”

Thebolla said this will also help in terms of providing education to the public, in terms of which issues are attended to by the municipality, so that they address matters to relevant departments.

“We have received quite a positive response from the public, even though there are still people who don’t understand this whole thing.” “We are expecting a variety of issues from residents. We will have a one stop show where all challenges faced by the residents are addressed even immediately, if possible,” Thebolla added.

We called this engagement with a clear understanding that not everyone is happy with the work that we are doing. We know that others are unhappy because they don’t want to see progress.

“A person who doesn’t see change in Msunduzi Municipality just doesn’t want to do that. But we won’t force them to. The truth is that there is a huge difference in Msunduzi,” Thebolla added.

Commenting on Msunduzi Municipality’s Facebook Page, Toni Harley said the mayor will need a lot more time than just one Saturday for all the complaints.

MaNjomane said: “Ward 14 kaTomu asinamanzi kudala kabi mele siphuzeni ngampela ANC?” [Msunduzi ward 14 at KwaTomu had been without water for a very long period… what should we drink ANC?].

Mthembeni Mthembeni said: “We want electricity not this.” Municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba said all the chairpersons of the portfolio committees, general and senior managers will be available.

Prior to the engagement, individuals were encouraged to submit service delivery issues via email detailing name, surname, contact detail, nature or details of the inquiry, whether the matter was previously reported if so provide the reference number