Residents incensed over proposed tariff increases

Akheel Sewsunker

A Msunduzi’s proposed tariff increases are glaringly disproportionate to the quality of services provided.

This is the view of residents and ratepayers in Pietermaritzburg, who flocked to the City Hall to object to the proposed tariff increases on Thursday evening.

The state of the city cemeteries and public pools are two areas residents highlighted where the proposed tariff increases are especially unreasonable.

ALSO READ | Over 100 former Msunduzi employees haven’t been paid their pension amount

Many ratepayers’ associations were also present to represent their areas and provide feedback to their communities. The large turnout filled the council chamber to capacity and even spilled into adjoining chambers.

Decrying the high increases in tariffs in proportion to the poor service delivery received, many residents were vocal about their feelings that the tariff increases do not match the level of service provided.

“Before the meeting started, you adhered to culture.

In my culture, we don’t only bury, we cremate as well. The crematoriums in Msunduzi are not functioning but you put in a tariff increase of over 300%, how is that possible?

ALSO READ | Blow for residents as Msunduzi pushes for tariff increases

Another concern raised was over the 899% tariff increase for the city’s public swimming pools. “I almost had a heart attack when I saw there is an 899% increase in the price to use swimming pools. The swimming pools at the moment are R14 to R18.

“You are saying that you are going to make people pay R142 per person to use the swimming pools. Rather just close all the pools and make them car parks. The Olympic pool is green, [so we have to use] Woodlands pool. If the Woodlands pool is green, we have to go to the Olympic pool. Eastwood pool is closed.

You want an 899% tariff increase, but on a Sunday those pools are not open because you don’t want to pay the lifesavers overtime

Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize, who also chaired the meeting, responded by saying that the meeting will focus on tariffs, and not the issues of service delivery. “We will host a number of imbizos where residents are welcome to come and raise their concerns but this platform is to engage on tariffs,” he said.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi Municipality in bid to contain staff costs

A former councillor, who served for 15 years, stressed that radical change in service delivery was needed to justify such high tariff increases.

“The CFO has shown percentages. We have not been shown calculations, just final figures. We would like to see what has changed in the municipality over the last year. From last year’s highest increase of 12% to this year’s proposed increases of 35% or as high as 899% and even 8 000%.

There must be a radical change in service provided. We must see these changes that have occurred in the municipality before we can proceed to pay these increases

Msunduzi’s chief financial officer Neliswe Ncogbo said residents opposing the increases are given the opportunity to formally object to them.

“As it has been said from the outset, we are expecting written submissions from the residents of the city, as well as ratepayers’ associations. We will put it all together and submit it to the full council for consideration.

“I beg you, let’s not stop here, let us push forward so your views can be heard because we cannot finalise the process of tariffs [without public input],” said Ngcobo. Mkhize closed the meeting by thanking the public for attending and assuring them their views will be taken into account.