Residents protest over electricity disconnections again

Londiwe Xulu

A group of Mpophomeni residents again blocked the R617 with burning tyres on Monday.

They were demanding a meeting with uMngeni mayor, Chris Pappas, to address their electricity issues following disconnections due to non-payments.

Residents who spoke to The Witness said the municipality has been disconnecting electricity in the township for a while, even though the mayor promised he would change their meters first.

ALSO READ | uMngeni Municipality receives unqualified audit opinion from AG

A resident, who asked not to be named, said most of the houses that were disconnected had registered on the indigent list and were waiting for their meters to be changed to prepaid.

There was a community meeting over the weekend and we were expecting the mayor and officials to come and tell us why they were disconnecting us even though they haven’t changed our meters.

We have letters stating we are on the indigent list but no one listened; they disconnected us.

Some of these homes have old people who really can’t afford to pay for electricity and have applied for assistance, yet they are being disconnected without any assistance. READ MORE Alleged thief stoned to death by mob

According to a statement that was released by the ANC caucus in uMngeni, the meeting collapsed because Pappas did not arrive to address the residents.

The statement said the meeting was planned by the rapid response committee following last week’s protest.

ALSO READ | uMngeni Municipality considering selling its debtors’ book

It added that the mayor sent the chief whip to represent the municipality but the residents did not want that.

Mayor says he did not receive request for the public meeting

Pappas said his office and the speaker’s office did not receive a request for the public meeting. He said, instead, there was a letter with an ANC letterhead doing the rounds about the meeting.

The municipality, like many others, must ensure that we protect infrastructure from illegal connections, as well as reduce losses due to non-payment. This is done by implementing our credit control policy, as well as implementing national norms around infrastructure. Part of this process includes disconnections.

He added that the disconnections were ongoing in Mpophomeni and Howick.

uMngeni Municipality is currently owed R250 million, with about R180 million for rates and the remainder for electricity.

Pappas said some residents were paying and others were making payment arrangements, while some were registering as indigent to receive free basic services.

“The municipality is paying for meter changes for indigent households, especially those with old conventional meters.

People are encouraged to come forward to seek assistance. This programme is ongoing.

The municipality encourages those with outstanding debts to come forward and make arrangements.

This can include a payment plan or an application for write- off. The municipality also has extensive support programmes for indigent households.

“It is not sustainable for everyone to get free electricity, especially those who can pay but do not.”

ALSO READ | uMngeni Municipality pays off R10m debt without impacting service delivery

Pappas met with a group representing the protesters on Monday at the council chambers and the R617 was cleared.

Attempts to get comments from the ANC caucus in uMngeni were unsuccessful.