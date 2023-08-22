Row over top job at Msunduzi

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi council’s decision to second a “less-experienced” person to head the forensic investigation unit has set tongues wagging.

The council recently removed the unit from under the control of the internal audit unit, and has seconded a legal officer from uMgungundlovu District to run it.

According to a confidential council agenda item, the council approved the removal of the forensic investigation unit from the internal audit unit and made it a standalone unit under the office of the municipal manager.

This, according to the document, will enable the council to commission forensic investigations solely and will strengthen the work of the council. “Further, the work done by the internal audit will generate positive results for the organisation as an independent unit. Internal audit will be strengthened and this will ensure that we are following reliable processes,” reads the report.

In terms of the Municipal Systems Act no 32 of 2000, a municipality may second a staff member with the relevant competencies to another municipality to act in a post that is vacant. “An incumbent from uMgungundlovu District Municipality was identified as competent and capable to assist Msunduzi with heading the forensic investigation.

“The identified incumbent, a legal officer, possesses an LLB degree and a diploma in public management. He has vast amounts of experience in the public sector and the legal field, therefore, this candidate was identified to head the forensic investigation unit,” said the report.

However, the two-and-a-half page curriculum vitae of the incumbent, which The Witness has seen, does not contain details of the “vast amounts” of experience the council document referred to.

Page one of the curriculum vitae contains personal details of the incumbent, his high school details and page two has the university degree obtained in 2018. In 2013, he obtained a National Diploma in Public Management through Unisa.

From May 2005 to August 2007, he worked as an administration clerk in one of the courts in the north of the province. A source, who asked to remain unnamed, said the LLB degree alone did not make the man a suitable candidate for the job.

“Msunduzi Municipality’s requirements for the post were a BA degree in criminology, BTech in forensic investigations or national diploma in commerce or police administration, plus a diploma in criminal and forensic investigations or an advanced certificate in fraud examination or be a certified fraud examiner, [or have] a post-graduate diploma in forensic investigations and criminal justice and must be a professional member of the association of certified fraud examiners,” said the source.

The advert called for 15 years’ experience in forensic investigations, with 10 years at management level.

“To be a director of forensic investigation services in a metro or high capacity municipality needs a seasoned and appropriately qualified forensic investigator who will be able to deal with multiple types of fraud and corruption cases, including dealing with syndicates.”

The tender is calling for a panel of service providers to render forensic investigations at Msunduzi. Contract SCM 2 of 2022/23 called for service providers with the certified fraud examiners with expertise to undertake organised and syndicate, multi-faceted and complex type of forensic investigations

In a short response to The Witness’ query about the secondment, city manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the incumbent is the head of legal services at the district municipality, something which is not supported by the curriculum vitae, and the council document identifies him as a legal officer.

“He is seconded to assist the municipality in the establishment of the directorate on forensic investigation. We are happy with his qualifications and experience. It was the municipality that requested the secondment,” said Mapholoba.

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the appointment should be reviewed and an experienced person be sought for the task. “It doesn’t seem like the city understands the seriousness of this unit, or the seriousness of the cases that get to be investigated by the unit,” said Ntombela.

The ACDPs councillor Rienus Niemand said: “It is of even greater concern that we note that the intention is to create a special department in the municipal manager’s office for this purpose. The proposed seconding of a person from the district for this purpose makes no logical sense.”

He said it was a highly specialised field where experience in local government functioning is critical.