Security concerns at Msunduzi City Hall

By Chris Ndaliso

City officials have raised concerns about the poor security at city hall.

The issue was brought forth during the tabling of the quarterly report of an internal audit from July to September 2023, in Thursday’s executive committee meeting.

The report contained a myriad of security concerns in the system, including the mismanagement of firearms.

Msunduzi manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, said security at the city hall was a great concern and both councillors and officials were not safe.

Mapholoba said the management, during a recent discussion, touched on the possibility of relocating the council chamber due to security reasons.

This report is a bit old but on the question of security at the city hall, there is a challenge there. We are all not safe and this issue needs a prolonged discussion for a well-informed decision that will bring relief to the security concerns.

“We have also thought of relocating the council chamber because we are not safe. Exacerbating the challenge is that people do not want to be searched on entering the city hall and they don’t want to sign the check-in register, just because they are known or regulars at the building. The measures we are going to put in place will need discipline.

“This thing of people thinking that by virtue of being known, they can’t be searched is not going to work,” said Mapholoba.

The Democratic Alliance said what the report revealed was of “great concern” for all who work at the city hall.

IFP councillor, Thinasonke Ntombela, commended Mapholoba for acknowledging the security risks for both councillors and city hall officials. He said they overlooked the problem for some time.

We tend to speak out when trouble hits home. We are grateful that the manager acknowledges this risk that has been a danger waiting to happen for all who work at the city hall. These are difficult times because councillors are at risk on the streets so if they work in an insecure area, then those risks can easily follow them into their workplace.

“Everybody who goes into the city hall should be identifiable and the parking lots should be secured because opportunists hit anywhere,” said Ntombela, who himself survived an assassination attempt when he was shot in the face recently.

DA councillor, Bongumusa Nhlabathi, said immediate action to ratify the security system was needed.

What this report says is not good. The management of the security system by the municipality is lax, yet they are the ones who are supposed to be protecting the municipality. Access to the city hall is not managed effectively and this compromises the security of the people who work in the building. All the officials are not safe, as people walk in and out without being searched or scanned.

“Certain cars occupy some parking lots permanently and this also poses a risk to the officials.

“You can’t have unknown cars parked for longer periods in municipal parking without that raising an alarm,” said Nhlabathi.

The executive committee noted the need to strengthen security in all areas while the relocation option was looked at.

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla has given Mapholoba the green light to prepare a report on the city hall’s state of security arrangement and present it in the next executive committee meeting.