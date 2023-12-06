Senior Msunduzi official dismissed

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi has dismissed its senior manager for legal services, Nomfundo Hlophe, on three counts of irregularities in the recruitment and appointment process of another senior city official.

According to the internal disciplinary tribunal document, which The Witness has seen, the candidate with the highest score was overlooked and the one with the second lowest, and a criminal record which she did not declare, was considered for the position.

The first witness in the case, one of the city’s forensic investigators, testified that the highest scoring candidate was awarded 52,5%.

However, this highest achiever was not recommended for appointment. The panel, according to the document, recommended candidates who scored 49,5% and 47,5% respectively.

“It is also her [the witness] testimony that both Nomfundo Hlophe and another panelist were interviewed during the investigation and were asked the simplest question as to why the highest-scoring candidate was not recommended for the appointment and [they, Hlophe and the other panelist] explained that they were targeting female candidates,” read the report.

“She [the witness] further testified that the explanation was not reliable nor honest because according to the appointment approval form of May 31, 2021, the municipality was sitting on 42% in terms of employment equity for African males.

“Upon verification of criminal records, it was established that one of the recommended candidates had a criminal record which she did not disclose in her application. She testified that Hlophe could have advised the panel and the municipality accordingly to disqualify the candidate.

“However, the panel, under her stewardship, proceeded by recommending the candidate with a criminal record for appointment …” read the report.

It states that after the discovery of her criminal record, the candidate applied for the expungement of the record.

“The reasonable suspicion and/or inference that could be drawn from this is that one of the panel members informed her about the verification of her criminal record.

“The witness further testified that the approved Msunduzi employment policy disallows the recommendation for the appointment of candidates who scored below 50% [during the interview and assessment process].

“In conclusion, she testified that the advertised position remained vacant and it is not known why the panel resorted to not recommending the highest scoring candidate for appointment.”

Hlophe was found guilty of dereliction of duty, gross misconduct and gross dishonesty which interferes “directly” in the heart of the employer and employee relationship, states the document. The city submitted that in Hlophe’s position of trust it was “highly unlikely” that a meaningful employment relationship could still be sustainable.

As a senior manager of legal services, one of Hlophe’s core functions is to advise and guide heads of departments and the municipal manager on the interpretation, implementation, and compliance with all human resource and labour legislation, collective agreements, and council procedures, practices, and guidelines

“This would include advice on appropriate recruitment processes as well. However, such responsibility was fragrantly aborted by Hlophe, which thereafter exposed the employer to serious irreparable legal harm. It is submitted that there are no grounds to justify a lesser sanction given the seriousness of the offenses the employee has been found guilty of,” said the city in its submissions.

Hlophe could not comment in detail on her dismissal, but said she was “fighting” it.

“I have submitted an appeal which was acknowledged today [Monday]. There is no case here. This was all cooked up,” she said.

City manager Lulamile Mapholoba confirmed the dismissal. “The matter is on appeal and as such we would respect that process by not commenting on it until it is finalised,” Mapholoba said.