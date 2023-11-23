Senior Msunduzi official fired amidst allegations of financial irregularities

By Witness Reporter

Senior Msunduzi official Radha Gounden has been fired amidst allegations of financial irregularities in the housing department he headed.

He received his dismissal letter last week.

The internal audit investigated the matter and it was found that some goods ordered in the department did not tally with the invoices. Some invoices were paid, but the goods were not accounted for.

Gounden’s spokesperson Yuven Gounden confirmed the dismissal and said his legal team was studying the document.

IFP uMgungundlovu district leader and Msunduzi councillor Thinasonke Ntombela and the ACDP’s Rienus Niemand said decisive action has been long outstanding.

The ACDP has called for an investigation a long time ago at the Mpac committee. The massive losses in the rental housing and general mismanagement are not the doing of one person only. The whole department must be forensically investigated and brought to book.

News24 reported on Wednesday that the Hawks have been asked to conduct further investigations.

