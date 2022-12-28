Service delivery protests that rocked Pietermaritzburg in 2022

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

We are expected to pull up our socks and asks ourselves, what is it that we did or didn’t do that forced people to take to the streets.

These were the words of the Msunduzi Municipality deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, reflecting on the numerous service delivery protests which occurred this year.

Municipal officials had their hands full this year with angry residents who blocked roads with burning tyres and rubble demanding service delivery in a number of areas around the city.

Speaking to The Witness, Mkhize said protests have caused serious damage to infrastructure, of which, the burning of tyres contributed to, as this damages roads.

The rain then causes potholes to form. At the end of the day, everyone blames the municipality.

Regarding a recent protest over electricity that occurred at Edendale crossing, Mkhize said it was due to something that has nothing to do with the municipality, but residents took to the public road to protest.

They damaged the infrastructure and even removed red bricks off the pavement.

On our side as the municipality, even if there are projects that are still in the pipeline, we need to go to communicate with the people and update them constantly,” he said, noting that a lot of the protests were a result of a lack of information.

We need to encourage councillors to engage with their communities. We didn’t elect ourselves; we were elected by the people. We are accountable to them.

Here are some of the protests that received wide coverage in The Witness this year:

In February, The Witness reported on the issue where Jika Joe Informal Settlement residents in Pietermaritzburg blocked numerous roads in the city demanding proper housing structures from Msunduzi Municipality.

Residents also broke bottles on the road and threatened passing motorists.

They said they were against the temporary housing structures that are currently being constructed by the municipality and demanded that low-cost houses be built for them in Jika Joe.

In July, coinciding with the anniversary of week of the July unrest, residents of the Mpophomeni Township in the uMngeni Municipality engaged in violent protests after a tranfsormer blew up and uMngeni Municipality decided to conduct metre audits on all homes before repairing the transformer.

Angry protesters responded by burning tires on the R617 connecting to Howick, and blocking access to all vehicles.

Many workers were unable to get to work, causing disruptions to business in and around the Howick area. The protest resulted in the destruction of property and financial losses to the council.

In August, parents and pupils from Sukuma Secondary School, Pietermaritzburg, protested inside the school premises after the arrival of the former KZN MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu.

Mshengu was at the school to address the causes of the ongoing protests at the school. Pupils were complaining about the school having broken windows and no water, as well as allegations of corporal punishment and children being fed rotten food.

In November, services were disrupted at Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg over a wage dispute.

The main entrance of the facility was blocked, with nurses, and other hospital staff members affiliated to four unions protesting at the gate.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital were unable to get in to care for patients.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said a tougher stance needs to be taken for the employer to take employee’s demands seriously.