Setback for KZN ANC

Clive Ndou

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has suffered another major blow after losing yet another key ward to the IFP during by-elections held in Dannhauser, in the Amajuba District Municipality.

The ANC, which two weeks ago lost its strategic Msunduzi Municipality ward 21 in Sweetwaters to the IFP, on Tuesday was defeated by its KZN rival political party in the Amajuba District Municipality’s Ward 12.

The ANC secured 34% of the vote to the IFP’s 52%.

IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli described the party’s victory at the Amajuba by-elections as proof that their plan to dislodge the ANC from power in KZN during next year’s general elections was on track.

“It’s a clear indication of the growing support that the IFP is enjoying as we move towards the 2024 provincial and national elections.

These by-election results symbolise a clear rejection of the ANC by the people of Dannhauser and the entire province of KZN

To add salt to the wound, the Pietermaritzburg high court, from which the ANC was expecting to get the green light to dislodge the IFP from power in the Nongoma Municipality, on Tuesday was not in a position to rule against the IFP.

Power in Nongoma Municipality

The ANC, which together with the EFF and NFP now collectively hold a majority in the Nongoma Municipality, last month removed IFP office-bearers at the council following a vote of no confidence against the IFP leaders, including the mayor, Albert Mncwango.

However, Mncwango and other IFP office-bearers at the Nongoma Municipality were reinstated after the party obtained an interim interdict against Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, whose department presided over the council meeting in which the IFP office-bearers were voted out.

The ANC had expected the Pietermaritzburg high court, which was scheduled to make a ruling on the Nongoma Municipality issue on Tuesday, to overturn last month’s interim interdict granted to the IFP.

However, the court could not rule on the matter because the presiding judge could not make a decision as he had not had sufficient time to go through the papers submitted by the two parties.

Despite the fact that the court made no ruling on the matter, Mncwango hailed the outcome as a victory for the IFP.

It’s a vindication of what I have maintained throughout, that the [MEC] acted outside the scope of her authority.

The Nongoma council meeting where ANC, EFF and NFP councillors voted out Mncwango and other IFP office-bearers was preceded by ugly scenes.

IFP members, not happy with Sithole-Moloi’s decision to convene the council meeting, stormed the council chamber.

However, Mncwango on Thursday defended the conduct of the IFP members, saying they were attempting to “stop an illegal act being committed against the municipality”.

The people of Nongoma overwhelmingly voted for the IFP. We are not going to allow a coterie of losers to actually club together and take over the municipality

However, the provincial Cogta Department said it was incorrect to interpret what happened in court on Tuesday as a victory for the IFP. “What in fact transpired is that the judge ruled that all papers relating to the review must all be filed by April 14.

In the interim, both parties must jointly request the judge president to allocate the nearest possible date to April 14,” the department said. It denied that Sithole-Moloi exceeded her powers when she convened the Nongoma council meeting where IFP office-bearers were booted out.

“The department will defend its position on the matter of the sitting of the Nongoma Council, which was called by the MEC following a thorough process in line with the powers vested in the MEC as enshrined in section 29(1A) of the Municipal Structures Act as amended,” the department said.