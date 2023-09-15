Spotlight on firearms regulations

By Chris Ndaliso

Twenty-nine Msunduzi municipality firearms were reported stolen between 1997 and 2019, out of which only four SAPS statements could be obtained for these cases.

This was revealed in a confidential audit committee report meant for tabling at the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (Mpac).

Also, some officers reportedly carry municipal firearms while still under investigation by the SAPS for cases involving shooting incidents, according to the report which The Witness has seen.

The damning report reveals that the issuing, handling, control and rates of non-compliance with firearms regulations were high in Msunduzi Municipality.

This follows a report by The Witness in February, when councillors supported a move to carry out an audit on municipal-owned firearms during an executive committee meeting.

The audit findings, according to the report, were catastrophic and could land the municipality in “serious litigations” should any of the lost firearms be used in criminal activities.

In 2022 eight LM5 rifles and a DM4 rifle were issued to officers without the approval of the municipal manager. According to the report, officers keep city firearms with them even when they are on leave for seven days or more.

It identified inadequate filing systems to safeguard critical documents and gross negligence, dereliction of duty by management when it comes to public safety, enforcement and disaster, as the root cause of the problem.

At least four officers in the security unit, whose names are being withheld by The Witness, did not have PSIRA certificates and thereby did not comply with the PSIRA Act.

“Two of the officers were allocated with new firearms without being cleared by the SAPS of any illegal activities on the reported firearms.Further, the officers did not attend psychological debriefing within 48 hours after the incidents as per the provisions of regulation 79(ii) of the Firearms Control Act of 2000. The officers did not comply with this act,” reads the document.

It further states that in the past two to three years (between 2020 and 2021) the officers conducted their annual refresher training at the SANDF base in Durban. As part of this, municipal firearms and ammunition were transported to Durban to be used for the training.

“There is no evidence that the transportation of firearms and ammunition was authorised by the registrar prior to the transportation to Durban. Furthermore, a sedan that was not fitted with safety measures was used to transport the firearms. Therefore, the person responsible for the firearms failed to comply with the firearms control regulations when transporting the arms,” reads the document.

According to the document, a request to procure a vehicle equipped to carry firearms was previously approved by the municipal manager in March 2022. However, service providers were reluctant to do business with the municipality due to outstanding payments on previous services rendered by the providers.

Among the recommendations made were that the senior manager for public safety, enforcement and disaster management should check the officers’ firearms files annually, to ensure that they have valid PSIRA certificates.

The manager should also ensure “proper” segregation of duties between administrative, issuing of firearms and access to firearms. They should ensure the implementation of adequate restriction controls to safeguard municipal assets. The cameras, electric fence system and the armoury strong room alarm must be fixed to ensure that proper monitoring and prevention controls are implemented.

Msunduzi spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said, “The matter pertaining to the management of firearms is confidential in nature and cannot be discussed in detail in the media. However, there is an action plan that was developed, addressing all the issues that were part of the firearms management audit report.

We can confirm that there is drastic improvement in terms of the issues that are part of the action plan and towards compliance. We reiterate our assurance to the Msunduzi community that this matter is receiving the priority attention that it deserves.

Independent researcher on police and consultant for the Institute for Security Studies, David Bruce, said the data was “extremely” worrying and highlighted the major risks involved in arming municipal officials who are performing law enforcement functions.

“Serious questions need to be asked about whether it should be valid for them to do so. Unless they are able to show clearly that they have rigorous systems in place for ensuring that firearms are stored in a secure manner, that officials who are provided with firearms are impeccably trustworthy and are trained to use them, and that there are firm systems of accountability for dealing with officials who claim to have lost firearms or had firearms stolen from them, municipalities should simply not been able to provide firearms to their officials.

“As things currently stand, by issuing firearms to their personnel, municipalities such as Msunduzi are directly contributing to the levels of serious violent crime seen in South Africa,” said Bruce.