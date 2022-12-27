The year that was: Msunduzi Municipality

Chris Ndaliso

The year 2022 has been a tumultuous year for Msunduzi Municipality, which will remain under administration until early 2023.

Ratepayers and residents have been at their wits end ,as the lack of service delivery and perceived incompetence on the part of the city management reigned supreme for the better part of the year.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi wins two awards at Cogta ceremony

Pothole-infested roads, interrupted refuse removal, unkempt parks due to illegal dumping, unfinished forensic investigations into allegations of fraud and corruption, among others — have all been a source of disquiet for the city’s management and ratepayers alike.

The delays in the appointment of a municipal manager and going through the year without a general manager for electricity were among the many ills facing the city.

The appointment for the latter has been marred with controversy and this has called for city administrator, Martin Sithole, to investigate the preferred candidate for the position.

The outcomes of that investigation did not favour the candidate.

What stood out during this year was the quick bashing of Msunduzi leadership by some [political] opposition parties for poor administration and lack of provision of services to the people.

Because the criticism came with little or no possible solutions to the problems, they were reduced to [be] just politicking.

A study by the local government ethical leadership initiative project (LGELI) has found that a key challenge in municipalities was the lack of ethical leadership in local governance which, in turn, affects the operations of councils.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi to fast-track corruption cases

A research paper shared with councillors and officials from different municipalities during a virtual engagement earlier in the year revealed that the separation between the political and administrative spheres in municipal governance was a challenge.

New City manager

As the city and the residents were still grappling with the above ills, in came Lulamile Mapholoba as the manager.

Always frank and clear when articulating on issues, Mapholoba assured ratepayers that he was here to do a job, that is to turn the fortunes of Msunduzi around.

The manager got down to business as soon as he occupied the hot seat.

He started making exco reports [which would normally be confidential] public.

Ratepayers, the business sector and other civic organisations have already had meetings with him after he announced that had an open door policy.

Opposition parties, ratepayers and civic organisations started regaining hope when Mapholoba told The Witness — just after his appointment — that his focus was on finalising all forensic investigations and applying consequence management.

He said it was worrying to see people losing faith in their own municipality, adding that ignoring criticism did not help the situation and that his strategy was to face and tackle the challenges confronting the municipality head-on.

Finalising forensic investigations was not his only focus. He wanted the citizens of Msunduzi to see that corruption is dealt with whenever it raises its ugly head.

It must not take years to identify employees who are defrauding the city. I need to know how many employees we have. I will source the services of a service provider to do a head count to ensure that the numbers tally with payroll. We are strengthening our disciplinary board to ensure consequence management. We have strengthened our municipal public accounts committee so that we have a strong structure that plays an oversight on municipal affairs.



“Residents are entitled to know how the money they pay to the municipality is spent and what is being done about reported corruption. All the matters that are corruption-related must be dealt with and finalised.

In the few months that he has taken over, he started cracking the whip on the city’s employment processes.

He addressed a circular to staff members, alerting them to the enforcement of the Municipal Systems Amendment Act.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi municipal manager cracking the whip on city’s employment processes

The act states that city employees who have been dismissed due to misconduct may be re-employed by the municipality, provided that the periods prescribed by the Cogta minister are adhered to.

The act also stipulates that no person should be appointed in a position he or she is not qualified to occupy and that staff members may not hold political office. The circular is dated November 2, 2022.

As a show of force behind Mapholoba, Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla declared his support for the new manager and, surprisingly, executive committee members followed suit.

The manager has no illusion that turning the fortunes of the city around will be plain sailing — he had said so himself — and encouraged residents to come forward if they are unhappy with the way things were done under his administration.

That’s the year that was for Msunduzi. These changes bring hope that more positive changes will follow for Msunduzi citizens.

All we need to do is to appeal to the mayor and his executive to continue supporting the new pilot if we are to reach the desired destination — clean governance.