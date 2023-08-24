Top bosses cost Msunduzi millions

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality has lost millions of rands through various transgressions by two senior managers who have since left the city, but the legal unit has advised against recovering the losses.

The two faced 12 charges ranging from irregularly supporting the payment of R2,2 million for the fumigation of taxi ranks, halls and amenities; failing to take reasonable steps within their respective area of responsibility to ensure that any unauthorised, irregular expenditure was prevented and failing to perform the functions of office in good faith and also costing the municipality R3,9 million by not performing their duties with honesty.

According to a recent council report tabled for consideration, one of the two managers resigned while the other was fired.

Following receipt of the ruling in the disciplinary hearing for the one manager, the city manager wrote to him terminating his service. It is not clear when the manager was fired.

The report stated that upon resignation, the other senior manager’s relationship with the city ceased to exist and therefore council cannot pursue any consequence management processes post his resignation.

“Internal Audit was instructed to open a criminal case with the SAPS and is now awaiting the allocated case number. On the matter of recovery of losses, I must inform the council that I referred the matter to legal services for the commencement of the recovery process,” said city manager Lulamile Mapholoba in the report.

He said he was subsequently made aware through a legal opinion that “the findings and recommendations against the managers in the report on material irregularities at the Weighbridge landfill site are unsustainable and fall to be rejected for reasons given”.

“Based on the above it is seemingly impossible to recover losses from [the managers],” he said.

The council noted the report and that no recovery of losses will be pursued based on the legal opinion received by the city manager.

Opposition parties in Msunduzi and the ratepayers said it made no sense to adopt a stance not to recoup lost moneys in the hands of employees.

The Msunduzi Association of Resident Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) said it was disturbing that the city would continue losing revenue through unscrupulous means and make no attempts to recover such monies.

Chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said he was “completely astounded” and “dismayed” by the council’s decision not to recover losses of millions of rands through irregular and fruitless expenditure, fraud and corruption.

“This is poor governance on the part of the council and municipality. The management and leadership are not serious about holding all staff accountable and that is the reason why Msunduzi Municipality is under administration,” said Waldhausen.

We need to see a concerted effort to manage taxpayers’ money more efficiently and to aggressively prosecute those who are guilty of fraud, corruption and mismanagement

IFP councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the cases of those found guilty should not be thrown into the dustbin because the perpetrators have resigned. “The city is losing money on water leaks and electricity theft.

“These are the monies that are not easy to trace so why allow a known thief to leave without paying back what the municipality has lost? This is a common pattern and we should start seeing criminal cases lodged against these people,” said Ntombela.

The DA’s Ross Strachan said when there is no separation of powers in terms of local government between the administration and council, it opens itself up for irregular practices and corruption.

This has been the case in Msunduzi historically and cadres will also be protected or be sent off with a ‘golden handshake’. The DA will continue to challenge such decisions and promote the rule of law

The African Christian Democratic Party said there was a need to pursue a criminal case and the recovery of the money from the managers.

The ACDP’s Rienus Niemand said this was public money (taxes) that has been squandered and must be recovered through all means possible. Niemand called for a clear message that malfeasance will not be tolerated under any circumstances.