uMgungundlovu gets life-saving equipment worth R500 000

Akheel Sewsunker

Santam has presented uMgungundlovu District Municipality with life-saving equipment valued at R500 000.

These include rescue buoys and hydraulic tools for emergency rescue. uMgungundlovu mayor Mzi Zuma said he was extremely grateful to Santam for their donation to the district.

“We are actually quite excited by today’s [Friday’s] development. In actual fact, today is the culmination of discussions we have been having with Santam for a [while],” he said.

We agreed to co-operate around issues such as disaster management, fire-fighting services and programmes that have to do with educating our communities around issues of climate change.

He added that he will be signing a memorandum of understanding with officials from Santam.

“The memorandum will clearly state the areas of co-operation moving forward as highlighted. We want to ensure our communities are disaster-resilient and are able to respond to [crises].”

Zuma said he was pleased with corporate entities coming on board to help government organisations.

“They are handing over equipment that will be used by our fire-fighting department and we are very happy with that because we are servicing six local municipalities in this district.

“The equipment includes the jaws of life,” said Zuma. He called for more collaboration between businesses, NGOs and government organisations.

“The only way the country can move forward is if businesses, NGO’s and governments work together.”

We are not in a space where all resources are available in government but through public-private partnerships, we can accelerate service delivery and [create] better lives for our people

Dr Moses Khangale, manager of stakeholder programmes at Santam, hailed the event.

“Today marks an important event between Santam and the district of uMgungundlovu. We continue to collaborate with various stakeholders, governmental and non-governmental.”

“The primary objective of this programme is to build resilience in communities to disasters. This programme is an extension of what Santam does through its corporate social investments,” said Khangale.

He added that the reason Santam has come into this space is in response to calls for help.

“In that call, the private sector was urged to come on board to collaborate with municipalities. Since 2011, Santam has immersed itself in how to partner with municipalities,” said Khangale.

The handing over of the life-saving equipment culminated in a demonstration by the fire department on how the jaws of law and other implements work.