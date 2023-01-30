Umgungundlovu residents urged to pay for services or face not receiving them

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Municipalities want residents to adopt payment for services as the norm, as non-payment undercuts municipal sustainability.

According to uMgungundlovu district municipality spokesperson Brian Zuma, they are collecting less than 50% of the revenue they have billed for.

The standard norm in terms of government rule is to collect about 95%. That is why we embarked on a revenue enhancement campaign so that we can improve our figures. The campaign was initiated last year and we are gradually going to intensify it. We started by focusing on businesses and government departments and the results were positive.

He added that they are now going to roll it out to households.

We will intensify it so that it becomes a norm to people that if they don't pay, they will not receive services.

“For the municipality to be sustainable and be able to maintain and provide service delivery, it is imperative that consumers pay for services,” he said, adding that non-payment for services has a negative effect.

“This means we will not have money for maintenance of infrastructure and to build new infrastructure to eliminate the backlog of people who do not have access to tap water. Households with a collective income of R5 000 or less can apply for an indigent status for them to qualify for free basic services like water.”

Zuma encouraged consumers, who owe money to the municipality, to come forward and make arrangements to pay.

We will discontinue services to those who are not making any effort to sort out their accounts. By law, we have to discontinue providing the service.

South African Local Government Association (Salga) KZN chairperson, Thami Ntuli, said municipalities become cash castrated to the extent that they cannot pay for their operations due to lack of funds.

“Non-payment of invoices on time yields interest that incurs fruitless and wasteful expenditure. This also leads to the passing of unfunded budgets, which is in contravention with Section 18 of MFMA. The consequences of this contravention leads to the treasury withholding equitable shares of the municipalities, which is another major blow.

“Those who are educated [about the payment of services] don’t pay because of different reasons, like a lack of service delivery or political issues.”

For those who are not educated enough about the payment of services, the government and Salga have initiated campaigns aiming at educating them. The government initiated what is termed ‘responsible citizenry’ and Salga started a campaign called ‘Asisho’. These initiatives are all aimed at educating people about the importance of paying for services.

Ntuli said those who think that they don’t have to pay for services must realise they are destroying the very institution that is supposed provide services to them.

Payment of services means more services to be received in future. Pay for services to attain sustainable and resilient institutions of municipalities for future generations and self-sustainable institutions. Cutting-off services to collect municipal debt is the backbone of implementing the credit control policy and has become the common practice nationwide.

He added that municipalities must keep their billing systems up to date, perform daily reconciliations and keep an updated indigent register.

It is important that the municipalities render quality services to paying customers as a motivation, eg big business like mining and manufacturing should have a dedicated team to look after them 24/7. The paying residents must not encounter potholes, uncut grass, uncollected refuse and broken street lights whilst they are paying. Invest in customer care, it is very important.

Chief executive officer for the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business (PMCB), Melanie Veness, said the majority of businesses are paying their service bills but those who are not meeting their obligations need to be held to account.

There are businesses that are still trying to recover from the Covid-19 lockdown and the rioting and this is being made more challenging by constant load shedding, infrastructure failure and sluggish economic growth.

These businesses, who are genuinely struggling to meet their obligations, are encouraged to make suitable arrangements with the municipality to pay off any debt in order to avoid disconnection.

She added that both an inability and unwillingness to pay for services contributes to cash flow constraints at a municipal level, but is only part of the picture.