uMngeni faces legal action over trench

Londiwe Xulu

A Howick West man has decided to take legal action against uMngeni Municipality over a trench that has been flooding his yard on rainy days.

Imram Sayed said about five years ago the municipality removed a steel pipeline located next to his home after it was stolen by vagrants.

“The mayor has seen this more than once and I have been in communication with him. I’ve explained how this affects me, whenever it rains all the dirt thrown in this trench goes straight into my house, flooding and damaging my yard,” said Sayed.

He added that this was a main stormwater drain bringing water from various areas to the Umgeni River, which is near his house.

Flooding concerns

He said he was worried about the summer rains after surviving the previous floods, which destroyed his floors twice.

The mayor has came to inspect this trench more than once and I was hopeful it would be sorted out. Instead I have been told the municipality was waiting for disaster management funds, which has nothing to do with the urgency of this pipeline.

“The municipality has been doing a lot of things, buying machinery, but there’s nothing done on this, years later. This has not only been a health hazard for my house, but has become a safety hazard for other residents because criminals are using this trench as a hideout spot.

“They hide inside and rob people who walk near it. Just weeks ago, I saw young children inside this trench smoking whatever they are smoking,” said Sayed.

He added they felt Howick West residents were being neglected by the municipality and felt their rates were used to deliver services in other areas.

Sayed’s neighbour, who asked not to be named, agreed with him and said his house has been broken into more than once.

He said people using the trench as their hideout spot are a problem.

uMngeni mayor Christopher Pappas said the stormwater drain was removed and destroyed a number of years ago and forms part of the many issues that need to be resolved.

Pappas said no promises were made to repair it in a certain time period as that would be irresponsible.

Assurance was given that when funds become available the issue would be attended to.

Assessments of the drain indicated that we will need over R1,2 million to fix a stormwater pipe that affects one house. Preliminary investigations show that we may need a 1,2-metre diameter pipe for this area.

“It is not feasible to address this one issue given the scale of stormwater-related issues across the municipality,” said Pappas.

He added that there were many communities with similar stormwater issues affecting many houses.

He said the increased rains and changing weather patterns mean that more water is flowing through the old and outdated systems which have not been maintained or upgraded.