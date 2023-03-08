uMngeni mayor opens new traffic and vehicle pound offices

Estelle Sinkins

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas officially opened the traffic department’s new R1,6 million offices and vehicle pound in Campbell Road, Howick, on Tuesday.

The facility, which has long been a registered vehicle pound, will also be used to store impounded vehicles.

For years, traffic officers have had to “hustle” to find desks or resign themselves to doing administrative work in their vehicles, Pappas told the officials, who stood outside the building.

ALSO READ | uMngeni Municipality receives unqualified audit opinion from AG

“As a municipality and an administration that is committed to ensuring public safety and building safer communities, it is important that we provide you with the tools to ensure that you can do your work efficiently and effectively,” he added.

Today we have here, in front of us, after a lot of hard work and vision by both the deputy mayor [Sandile Mnikathi] and the director, supported by the municipal manager, your new home. A place you will come to every day and be able to discharge your duties. READ MORE Jika Joe: Call for mobile police station and patrols after spike in crime

The new building includes offices, change-rooms, a boardroom and a counter where people can pay to get their vehicles released from the pound. It will provide a base for 15 traffic officials, two controllers and a receptionist.

The vehicles, which the traffic department has been using since early December 2022, are on lease until the end of this month, but the mayor confirmed that new traffic vehicles, budgeted for in the 2022/2023 financial year, will be on the roads in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ | uMngeni traffic officials to finally get offices and pound

Speaking at the opening, Mnikathi, who has been a keen advocate for the project, thanked the traffic department team for the hard work they put in over the festive season to keep the municipality safe.

“We are starting to see that our town is clean … we have bylaw enforcement everywhere,” he added. “We are going to, in time, ask you guys to perform more duties.”