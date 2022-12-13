uMngeni Municipality receives unqualified audit opinion from AG

Londiwe Xulu

uMngeni Municipality has achieved an unqualified audit opinion from the auditor-general.

This is an improvement from the last qualified audit opinion.

In a statement released by the municipality, this means there was a big improvement in the handling of the municipal finances including oversight, spending, record-keeping and compliance with regulations.

uMngeni Municipality speaks on findings of auditor general

The municipality said the findings of the auditor general will be an important indication of where the municipality can improve and ultimately achieve an unqualified audit without findings.

“In just seven months of the new administration a number of interventions have been put in place to ensure that we respond to the mistakes of the previous years,” reads the statement

Under the guidance of the mayor and the municipal manager, the municipality is making big strides to improve the financial situation of the municipality. The staff in the finance department have worked tirelessly to achieve the goals of the new leadership of the municipality

It added the municipality will continue to strive for better management of public funds and value-for-money spending.

DA leader in KZN

The DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rodgers, said before assuming office, the DA had promised residents of uMngeni a transparent government that prioritises service delivery.