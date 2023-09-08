uMngeni Municipality to launch programme to ‘revitalise’ infrastructure

By Londiwe Xulu

The uMngeni Municipality has launched a R230 million municipal infrastructure development, maintenance, and resilience (Midmar) programme to revitalise infrastructure.

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said the programme will inject R230 million into the municipality’s infrastructure development and maintenance endeavours over the next three years.

“In a concerted effort to secure additional funding sources, the uMngeni Municipality is actively exploring partnerships with organisations such as the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), which, if successful, will significantly enhance the municipality’s financial capabilities,” said Pappas.

ALSO READ | Pappas urges uMngeni not to support DDM draft regulations

He said the municipality has undergone a transformative journey over the past 21 months, to stabilise its internal finances and refocus its plans on critical infrastructure development. He added the key milestones achieved during this period include resolving supply chain management issues and implementing robust internal audit control mechanisms.

“The new administration inherited numerous unpaid accounts, expired contracts, and skewed integrated development plans. Consequently, dedicated efforts have been made to initiate internal reforms and reposition the municipality for effective service delivery.

Previous mismanagement has left behind substantial financial backlogs, which demand systematic attention

This programme will focus on road network enhancement, rural road accessibility, electricity infrastructure modernisation, community facilities improvement, enhancing employee working conditions and procuring vehicles and hiring the necessary skilled employees to continue to build in-house capacity to deal with infrastructure-related issues.

ALSO READ | Dube-Ncube promises uMngeni Municipality residents jobs and houses

Pappas said the municipality has further proactively devised strategies to bolster resilience in the face of numerous challenges encountered by local governments nationwide.

“These challenges include load shedding, landfill site management and complex supply chain management systems.”

Remedial actions include outsourcing landfill site management, introducing solar systems in select public facilities, and implementing an integrated solution for electricity supply and management.

He added the municipality still faces a number of challenges around skills, internal processes, capacity, access to capital and execution of plans.

“However, the state of the municipality is far better than 21 months ago and progress is being made to turn the uMngeni Municipality into the tourism and investment destination of choice in KZN with a strong focus on improving the lives of all our communities.”

ALSO READ | uMngeni Municipality commits to preserving memorial and historic sites

“We are optimistic about the programme’s potential impact on the community. We are committed to forging a more sustainable and prosperous future for the uMngeni Municipality,” said Pappas.