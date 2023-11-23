uMngeni objects ‘abruptness’ of Mandela Marathon date

By Jerry Barnes

The uMngeni Municipality has raised concerns over the “abruptness” of the rescheduled date for the Mandela Marathon, which KZN Athletics (KZNA) last week announced will take place on December 9.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, uMngeni said it was concerned over the “apparent lack of comprehensive planning”, due to the short notice of the event.

ALSO READ | Another setback for Mandela Marathon The uMngeni Municipality deems it necessary to raise critical inquiries regarding the procurement processes and funding origins, emphasising the importance of adhering to legislated timeframes.

“While the uMngeni Municipality is supportive of the Mandela Marathon’s revival, it insists that meticulous planning, thorough consultation and judicious budgeting are indispensable components for the success of such an event.

“The municipality advocates for a collaborative approach that respects both the legacy of the Mandela name and the procedural requisites for hosting a marathon of this magnitude,” it said in the statement.

Last week, both the Department of Sports and Recreation and KZNA officially issued a media statement confirming that the Mandela Day Marathon was going to be held on December 9.

KZNA president Steve Mkasi on Thursday told The Witness they rallied to squeeze the race onto the 2023 calendar, after it was postponed in August due to a clash in sports events. As a result of the “race against time”, the main 42,2 km race has been omitted from this year’s marathon.

ALSO READ | KZN Athletics told to ‘keep their hands off’ Mandela Marathon

Responding to uMngeni Municipality’s concerns, KZNA said all three municipalities involved, namely uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Msunduzi Municipality and uMngeni Municipality all fairly participated in the discussions and planning and KZNA was of the opinion that everyone involved was on the same page.

Our understanding is that all three municipalities are supporting the event. All the municipalities have been represented in the planning meetings, where we have been present, by their municipal managers and we were impressed by the energy displayed between all the relevant parties

“As KZNA, we will continue to engage directly with the municipality to clear any misunderstandings that may exist. We are grateful for the support and assistance from uMngeni Municipality and all other municipalities involved,” said Mkasi.

He added that if there are any questions or clarity that need to be communicated to any concerned parties, all the stake holders including the three municipalities and KZNA will be “openly happy to do so”.