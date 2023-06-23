uMngeni officials who flout rules will face consequences — Pappas

By Estelle Sinkins

Officials and councillors who flout the rules will face consequences — even if they resign from uMngeni Municipality.

That was the message from mayor Chris Pappas, who briefed the media on investigations into financial mismanagement, tender irregularities, general misconduct and breaches of the councillors’ code of conduct.

“There have been disciplinary processes started where the officials have resigned — that is the general trend that happens in government,” said Pappas, adding that as far as possible, if there is money to be recovered, they do so “before we pay out pensions, severance packages and final salaries.

Pappas highlighted three main issues: the abuse of the R200 000 procurement system; the overcharging of goods and services; and the lack of correct documents and specifications on how service providers were chosen. In government procurement there are three main ways to buy goods and services.

Anything under R30 000 requires three quotations, while for items costing between R30 000 and R200 000, a seven-day quotation period is in place. For anything costing more than R200 000, a full tender process is needed.

Cases investigated

The cases investigated over the past two years include:

unauthorised expenditure for youth development projects in 2021;

the money from people using public toilets in the municipality not being paid into uMngeni’s bank account;

a contractor being paid three times for not fixing a leak at the swimming pool in Howick;

splitting contract amounts under R200 000 to avoid going out to formal tender;

the possible overcharging for mast lights;

contractors allegedly being paid to fix potholes without having done any work; and

ongoing legal proceedings involving the previous municipal manager, Thembeka Cebane, and the process leading to the appointment of the municipal security company.

Pappas said four youth programmes had thrown up red flags: the heritage month celebrations, which included a talent show; a gender-based violence dialogue; the mayoral games; and money spent on providing 17 young people with driving lessons.

“There is very little information in the tendering and awarding processes of different service providers,” said Pappas.

For example, there were artists and influential people, who were handpicked and paid up to R15 000 to be MCs and judges, but there was no mechanism to identify how these people were chosen.

In the case of the GBV dialogue, the cost of printing leaflets and placards and hiring stages and other items far exceeded market-related prices, even with a mark-up by those tendering for the work.

With regards to the mayoral games, it was discovered that the cost of prizes was grossly inflated, mayor Pappas said. Amounts of R32 000 were paid for football kits, which could have been bought for between R4 000 to R6 000 from local retailers.

The municipality also paid R198 000 for driving lessons, which worked out at around R12 000 per person, compared with the average of R6 500 that most people pay driving schools.

In the case of the swimming pool, only one contractor was on a “panel” to provide plumbing. “The work was done and supposedly paid for,” Pappas said.

When it was checked by a different official, however, it was found that the work hadn’t been done and there were still leaks in the swimming pool. Every time work has to be redone, the swimming pool has to be emptied. This process happened three times and the work was not completed until someone else was appointed.

The municipality realised something was wrong when the monthly water bill from Umgungundlovu District Municipality rose by R450 000 over a three-month period.

The officials involved are facing charges of financial mismanagement.

In another case, they discovered that a contract to buy black refuse bags had been split, in contravention of the rules. The costs exceeded the R200 000 limit and to avoid a formal tender, two contracts of R198 000 were awarded to two different service providers in a two-week period.

Disciplinary procedures are under way against those involved.

Cibane dilemma

Pappas also provided an update on the legal processes involving former municipal manager Thembeka Cibane.

He said internal investigations were on hold because the matter was currently in court and they needed to wait for files which are with lawyers.

The municipality will also be trying to recoup legal fees incurred as a result of Cibane turning up at the inauguration of the new DA-led administration while she was suspended.

In the case of the security firm, the bidding process was referred to provincial Treasury, which found that there were a number of anomalies in both the bid document and the process. They ruled that the tender needed to be readvertised and the appointment of a security service provider is currently at the evaluation stage.

During the briefing, the discipline of councillors was also highlighted, especially when it came to breaches of the code of conduct or when councillors allegedly got involved in public protests. Pappas said a number of disciplinary procedures were under way, some of which have been concluded and referred to Cogta.

uMngeni Municipality speaker, councillor Janis Holmes is expected to make decisions on what action will be taken in the coming weeks.