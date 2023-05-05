uMngeni residents sent submissions to incorrect email address

By Witness Reporter

uMngeni residents who claimed that the Municipal Demarcation Board deleted their submissions without reading them have allegedly used the wrong email address, the board said on Thursday.

DA councillor Hazel Lake said she has dealt with more than 30 people over the weekend complaining that their submissions to the board were deleted without being read.

The deadline for the submissions was Friday 28. Over the weekend I have been inundated with calls from residents about the deleted emails. There were six different variations but only Umgeni, Mpendle and Mpofana remained the subject of amalgamation. People are of the opinion that they have been cheated of their right to express their views on the demarcation matter.

The demarcation board has called for public input in the redetermination of municipal boundaries which could result in the DA-run uMngeni municipality merging with the ANC-run Mpofana and Impendle local municipalities.

Umgeni residents and the DA have publicly objected to the move.

Board spokesperson, Barileng Dichabe, explained that for those who received a “deleted” response, it was because they had sent their submissions to the wrong email address. The residents have sent submissions to daniel@demarcation.org.za, an email address belonging to Daniel Sebake, an employee at the demarcation board.

