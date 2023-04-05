uThukela District workers protest over ‘appalling’ working conditions

By Chris Ndaliso

Operations have been disrupted for about two weeks in uThukela District Municipality following a strike over “appalling” working conditions.

By late on Tuesday the employer and the union representatives, the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu), were locked in a meeting over the matter.

Last week, the union had laid a charge of fraud after it was discovered that municipal administrator Nathi Madondo’s signature was forged and used in certain documents.

The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu), which represents a portion of the employees, did not take part in the strike, even though they have also lodged a complaint about the working conditions.

Samwu members on Tuesday said they have been on strike since last week over a number of issues at the municipality. The members, who asked not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media, and for fear of reprisals, said their problems started at the end of last year when the employer implemented the “no work, no pay” rule when they downed tools over “appalling” working conditions.

Workers in the sewerage department work without protective gear…when the use of certain chemicals in the department are a health hazard.

“When we downed tools late last year, the employer withheld portions of our salaries. Someone forged the administrator’s signature on certain documents but we don’t know how many such documents were signed in that fashion and why. We have since reported the matter to the police,” said one employee.

Attempts to get comments from Samwu leadership were unsuccessful.

Imatu said the employer has given an undertaking to have a meeting with them on Wednesday in an attempt to find solutions to the grievances. uThukela District branch chairperson Mbongiseni Thabede said at the top of their list of grievances is the issue of a Group Life Scheme, the terms and conditions of which were not clear to members.

He said most of their grievances were similar to those of Samwu but the approach in finding a solution is different.

“We have been demanding that the employer bring the signatory of that scheme to explain to us how it works because we see our money getting deducted but we don’t know how the dividends are calculated. The agreement our members were made to sign was written in Afrikaans.

“Other things include unpaid [overtime] claims; acting allowances approved by the employer but not paid; unpaid approved benefits eg car allowances and housing subsidies; salary parity; unfilled posts; unsafe municipal vehicles among other things,” said Thabede.

Madondo declined to comment and referred The Witness to Cogta.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the Ladysmith police are investigating a case of fraud after some documents were forged.

She said circumstances around the incident were under investigation.

Municipal manager Mpumelelo Mnguni declined to comment on the forgery allegations.

That’s now a legal matter so I can’t comment on it. We have had a strike for about two weeks now on a host of issues. We have had engagements with Samwu and we are deadlocked

He said they had more engagements on Tuesday and hoped that the parties would reach an agreement. Cogta had not responded to request for comment by the time of publication