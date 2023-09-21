Vandals target Msunduzi’s community halls

By Chris Ndaliso

Community halls around Msunduzi Municipality are being exposed to high levels of vandalism due to a cut in the City’s budget.

This means that around 100 security officers will no longer be guarding these facilities. There are 78 community halls in different areas within Msunduzi, and 15 of those have been vandalized. Chairs, doors, windows, ablution facilities, and any type of copper, for example copper from taps, were stolen.

Opposition parties are questioning the logic of cutting down on security, leaving the facilities exposed to vandals.

The Witness has seen a report which was tabled at a recent Municipal Public Account Committee (Mpac) meeting for the committee to consider additional funding or budget to stop the “unabated” vandalising of the halls.

According to the report, the committee has, in June 2022 and August 2023, registered its concern regarding the outstanding report on the vandalising of community halls.

“Over the past 10 years, the budget for security has been cut where the municipality has provided 100 security officers, and now it can no longer do so.

“In the same period, the security staff has shrunk and the municipality can no longer provide security for the same number of sites. The security staff has not been considered as a priority. In December 2022 the municipality further reduced the private security budget by 20% leading to a further reduction of the number of sites to be guarded.

Due to the outcry of the continued unabated vandalism of the halls, there is a report seeking approval from the bid adjudication committee for allocation of additional personnel. This is only for an additional 26 private security personnel

“This is only a drop in the ocean considering the number of halls without security personnel. The municipality must provide additional funds to stop the vandalism of community halls,” reads the report.

Legally, the municipality is mandated to provide safety and security to its facilities. IFP uMgungundlovu district chairperson and Msunduzi councillor, Thinasonke Ntombela said it was shocking that the City would seek to invest millions in the building/completion of community halls while the municipality could not maintain its existing halls.

Ntombela said the City recently sought to divert millions from water and infrastructure budgets into the completion of community halls in various parts of Msunduzi.

It is strange that the City would cut on the security budget, leaving the halls exposed to vandalism. Just in May, the executive committee sought to divert millions into the completion of some community halls

“How will the City be able to maintain additional halls if it cannot afford to maintain the existing ones? We need an explanation as to why these halls were left exposed to vandalism,” said Ntombela.

The Witness reported in May that the City sought to divert millions of rands worth of funds meant for water and sanitation to finish the building of community halls and ventilated improved pit (VIP) latrine toilets.

A report presented to a special executive committee (Exco) meeting by Sabelo Hlela, Msunduzi’s general manager for infrastructure services at the time, revealed that over R36 million was needed to finish the halls and toilets, and it was proposed that the money be taken from the water and sanitation and water services infrastructure grants fund.

The committee’s justification for the move was that the funds’ reallocation would assist in reaching the 100% expenditure of the MIG grant by June 30, 2023.

The report stated that the reallocation of these funds would also assist the community hall projects from being suspended due to restrained cash flows for the projects, and contractors claiming more money for standing time.

The DA’s Bongumusa Nhlabathi said they objected to the reallocation of water and sanitation because people need water more than halls.

“Community halls are nice to have but water is life and a human right. We should be focusing on maintaining the halls that we have for now. Reducing the expense of security is applauded in principle.

“The DA believes that the municipality should be using council security units to man strategic spots like electricity networks and substations that are vandalised on a daily basis,” Nhlabathi said.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the City was dealing with the issue at hand. She said an action plan has been developed and will be submitted through the council structures for adoption, and it will be implemented thereafter.

Part of the plan is to beef up security in community halls. There is also an ongoing programme for the maintenance and rehabilitation of the halls that have been vandalised

“There are 78 halls in different areas within Msunduzi, and 15 of those have been vandalised. This is a serious concern for the municipality as community halls are a critical component of service delivery.

“Some ward councillors are accommodated in community halls, community meetings, municipal programmes, major events, and sporting activities take place in these halls,” said Mkhize.

She said vandalism sets the municipality back in terms of service delivery as funds have to be redirected towards the repairs of the facilities and provisions must be made for the costs of security services, all of which could be channelled towards improving service delivery.