Vendors’ rental woes

By Chris Ndaliso

The future of the Market Square taxi rank vendors is hanging in the balance as they are faced with a staggering increase in rental for their stalls.

Msunduzi Municipality’s approved tariff increase kicked in on July 1, with much dissatisfaction by the municipality’s residents because of the “exaggerated” percentages.

The vendors, who asked not to be named, said Msunduzi did not take their plight into account when it increased the tariffs.

Before the current rate of R752,23 per month, the vendors were paying a monthly rental of R42,37.

We have been threatened that if we do not sign the letters acknowledging the ridiculous increase, we will be kicked out of the rank. Initially, we refused and we stood together as vendors in defying the astronomical increase, but lately some of us have given in to threats of eviction and signed the letters. That puts us all in a compromised position because the plan was to stand together.

"We have been receiving calls from people claiming to be from the municipality threatening to evict all those who have not signed the letters," said the vendor.

“We have been receiving calls from people claiming to be from the municipality threatening to evict all those who have not signed the letters,” said the vendor.

Another vendor said what they were generating in sales was not enough to pay, over R700 for a stall. She said the fast food, sweets, and fruit that she sells generate barely enough to buy stock and pay for the daily transport to commute between her Imbali home and the rank.

“How did they move from R42 to R700? There are other people selling the same products as ours on the roadside and those people are not charged for trading. I have two [high] schoolgoing children and I’m the only breadwinner. What will I be left with if I take the little I make and give it to the municipality?

“We have been trading here for years and the rent has never been so high,” she said questioning what informed the decision to increase the rent by this amount.

Municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said there was no truth in the allegations that the traders were being threatened to sign the letters or else they would be evicted.

We are in the process of renewing the lease agreements with the traders, which includes a rental increase and the increase is in line with the newly adopted tariffs. Prior to the adoption of the new tariffs, a consultation process took place with all stakeholders.

“We are engaging with the traders and we can confirm that we have concluded new agreements with some of them.

“Those who have concerns are advised to go to the local economic development offices to raise their concerns with the relevant officials and receive assistance,” said Mkhize.

She said informal trading was a fast-growing sector that plays a central role in tackling poverty and contributes to the city’s economy.

“There is therefore a need to equip the traders with proper facilities to run their street-trading businesses. There is also a list of other people needing formal structures to operate. Revenue must be generated in order to continuously develop this sector,” she said.