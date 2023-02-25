Voice recording of AbaQulusi Local Municipality mayor sparks investigation

Chris Ndaliso

The KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department has instructed the Abaqulusi council speaker to investigate a voice recording where AbaQulusi Local Municipality mayor Mncedisi Maphisa is allegedly heard verbally abusing his managers.

In the video clip, Maphisa is heard pointing out that he was “the only bull in the kraal”.

ALSO READ | IFP mayor accused of verbally abusing municipal workers

He banged the table while addressing the employees and cut short anyone who tried to respond to his utterances.

Cogta MEC

Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said she has noted with “great concern” the audio clip.

In the audio, the mayor is allegedly heard instructing senior staff that supply chain management and human resource processes must be compromised and done in a manner that favours his wishes.

This is against the law, hence the call for an investigation into the matter. If true, these recordings would be a travesty to the institution of local government within the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Mayors, together with the council, have the solemn responsibility of exercising oversight on the sphere of local government and particularly within municipalities.

This role does not give them any right to interfere with the administration and to issue out illegal instructions to officials. READ MORE July unrest trials to go ahead

She said the speaker of the municipality must investigate the matter and the authenticity of the recordings, and take the appropriate steps, should they be accurate.

Maphisa had since posted a video clip on his Facebook page, where he attempts to justify his use of vulgar language, bullying and threatening techniques against his managers.

The clip

In the clip, he said his utterances were taken out of context. When contacted on Friday for comment, he requested a written media query but he did not respond by the time of publication.

The DA in AbaQulusi Local Municipality said it has also written to the council speaker to request an urgent investigation into Maphisa’s conduct and to provide a report to council.