Ward 25 residents come out in numbers to hear DA by-election candidate speak

Chris Ndaliso

Ward 25 came out in numbers on Tuesday evening to listen to the DAs ward candidate councillor’s views and plans for the ward.

Reggie Khanyile was introduced to the ward by the party’s provincial and national leadership.

Addressing a packed Victoria Country Club venue in Town Bush Valley on Tuesday, Khanyile told residents that he was not for politicking and reminded everybody of his upbringing and the experiences he has gone through in the process.

I have gone through the rigorous processes of the DA for me to make it to the top of the candidacy list. I was not selected out of favour. My conscience tells me that I have taken the right decision and I’m the right person to be councillor in the ward. It is time to work harder, and the key mandate in Msunduzi is to rebuild the infrastructure. During the recent signing of the code of conduct at the IEC, an opponent from another party said during her manifesto that the ward is congested with white supremacists. I believe that the DA advances the democratic agenda.

The by-election will be held on March 8, following the vacancy of the ward after former councillor Mike Bond’s promotion to the national assembly.

“What brings me closer to the people of this ward is my upbringing. My mother used to be a domestic worker for one of the families in the area. I have only ever been a member of the Democratic Alliance [since joining politics in 2008]. I have been an active member for 15 years because I wanted to help bring about the changes that we so desperately need in our country.”

I’m fully attached to the principles and values of my party, the DA. I’ve been a member of the DA constituency executive committee and a branch chairperson, led various campaigns with the DA in Msunduzi, recruited many activists and launched many branches.

“I was also chosen as a leader of one of the clusters that the DA in Msunduzi had set up to help run its election campaigns in 2019 and 2021. I was also an active campaigner in every election since 2008,” said Khanyile.

The meeting was attended by DA’s provincial and national leaders.