Ward 28 by-election: Strong support for ANC and DA at voting stations

Chris Ndaliso

There were two obvious front-runners at the ward 28 by-election on Wednesday.

Five voting stations opened at 7 am, with the ANC and the DA making their presence felt in all five stations.

Gazebos for both parties were side by side and the atmosphere was cordial, with each party attending to their followers as they trickled in.

The presiding officer at Heather Secondary School voting station, Mthobisi Mlotshwa, said they had no cases of disruptions reported by midday.

The presiding officer at Heather Secondary School voting station, Mthobisi Mlotshwa, said they had no cases of disruptions reported by midday.

We make sure to verify the addresses to ensure that people vote in their respective voting stations. If someone happens to be from a different voting station, we interrogate the reasons behind that and we make sure that no one is denied their right to choose their party of choice.

Voter Gregory Jamaloodeen said he wished his party could win the race.

Realistically I know we don’t have the numbers. It’s for the first time we contest in the ward. Because of the numbers I don’t think we stand a chance, but still this is exciting because our presence will determine the number of votes the others will get.

Another voter, Lindiwe Gwala, said she hoped that whoever wins will run the race for the good of the community, and not for that of their political party.

Where I live [Crocus Road, Northdale] our roads are pothole infested. Behind my house there is an unmaintained open space where people throw everything and that attracts flies and snakes and rodents. Our stormwater drain is not maintained and the main culprits of the blockage are people. Foreign objects are thrown in there causing constant blockages. We need to be responsible citizens in order for us to blame those in authority with a clean conscience.

The ANC and the DA dominated the five voting stations, with each party having more than one gazebo to shield both its officials and members from the scorching sun, while at the same time handing out cold water to anyone who asked for it.

The EFF came third in terms of prominence while the Patriotic Alliance and the two independents Lucky Naicker and Rajesh Rammunan’s mini-gazebos had little or no activity.

Sbongile Dlamini, ANC Moses Mabhida regional executive member, commended how all the parties carried themselves since the commencement of the process on Wednesday.

People have come up in numbers and we expect to see more in the afternoon. There’s peace, everyone is being sensible. We have had no negative reports; the process is going smoothly.

Her sentiments were shared by DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, whose gazebo was a few paces from where the ANCs was at Kharina Secondary School voting station.

Rodgers said he still maintained his positivity even though more voters were expected to flow in towards the end of the day.

It’s been a slow start but the day is still young. Our people work so we are expecting the numbers to increase in the afternoon. The atmosphere has been cordial so far but later it could change once people take home lubricants to cool their bodies of this heat.

The deputy presiding officer at Kharina Secondary voting station, Sisanda Mtyotywa, said the voting stations will close at 9 pm on Wednesday and the results are expected to be available in the early hours of Thursday morning or once counting is done.