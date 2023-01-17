‘Ward 28 will be ours’ — ANC

Chris Ndaliso

The ANC believes that it has done enough to take over Ward 28 come the by-elections on Wednesday.

The former DA ward is now hotly contested by two independents — former DA councillor Lucky Naicker and Rajesh Rammunan — and the ANC’s Parusha Chetty.

Naicker was expelled by the DA after he was found guilty on various charges and there were serious allegations against him.

Addressing the media at the party regional office on Monday, the ANC Moses Mabhida regional chairperson and Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said hundreds of the party’s volunteers, supporters, the rank and file membership, and leaders of the party structures have been to every part of ward 28 to interact with the community.

ALSO READ | DA targets Pietermaritzburg’s Ward 28

He said the overwhelming support shown to the party and candidate (by residents) was humbling.

“As the ANC, we have made huge inroads in an area that the DA has been enjoying hegemony and leading for the past 15 years.

“We are therefore not surprised by the desperation of the opposition, including the EFF which attempted to disrupt our campaign yesterday [Sunday] and of course, the DA which has resorted to petty politics, lies and slander to woo voters, with absolutely nothing else to offer the electorate except intimidation, malfeasance and blatant lies, despite numerous interventions by the Msunduzi Local Municipality [to the challenges facing the citizens].

“These elections are a result of our relentless effort and the political pressure we exerted on the DA to get rid of one of their councillors [Lucky Naidoo], who was found guilty of serious charges levelled against him,” said Thebolla.

ALSO READ | Lucky Naicker is no longer councillor for ward 28 after his membership was terminated

He said their focus will not be shifted by “these side shows” perpetuated by the opposition. “We remain committed to running a clean campaign in this by-election, and have utmost confidence that our victory is certain.

“The enormity of our task and focus remains that of building a non-racial, non-sexist, safe and prosperous society. We dare not fail. We call on employers in all sectors to allow workers, who for whatever reasons would be working on that day, to exercise their democratic right to vote.

If the workers have to be at work for whatever reason, arrangements must be made to release them to go and cast their vote and return to work to perform their duties. This is important for our democratic state and our democratic ethos

The EFF and the DA played down the allegation that they attempted to disrupt the ANC campaign. The EFF chairperson in Umgungundlovu Region, Mzwakhe Mpulo, said they have a right to campaign in every available space around the country.

He said their presence in the area did not pose a threat to anyone’s campaigning. The DA’s Hannah Winkler said the ANC was losing support around KZN. “They just lost a ward in eThekwini. This will replicate itself in Ward 28.

“The ANC have shown they have nothing other than corruption, electricity blackouts and wasting money on soccer teams and festivals to offer the voters. We look forward to showing them a strong message that their time in Msunduzi is quickly coming to an end,” she said.