WATCH | City targets illegal businesses

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality on Tuesday continued its blitz to clean-up the central business district and shutdown illegal business operations with deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize issuing a stern ultimatum to offenders to either comply with the regulations or have their businesses face the full wrath of the law.

Health officers found that some of the illegal businesses were selling expired food as well as liquor with fake labels.

Tuesday’s operation targeted businesses located in the upper Pietermaritz Street area (between Pine and West streets).

Several of the businesses in the area are run by foreign nationals.

The enforcement team found that many of the illegal businesses were violating multiple licensing, health and other by-laws.

Apart from selling liquor products with fake labels, one of the outlets also had an illegal electricity connection, which was disconnected and the owner was served with an order to shut down the operation and remove his stock by 9 am on Wednesday.

According to the deputy mayor, the business owed the city over R1,2 million in unpaid water and electricity bills.

Mkhize said that the business was caught on more than 10 occasions stealing water and electricity from the municipality.

This is the second blitz targeting illegal businesses and connections around the city in the last two weeks.

In one case, the municipality was granted a demolition order while at least six other businesses had their operations closed.

Businesses that were found to be selling expired food and goods with fake labels were issued spot fines.

In all of the buildings that were targeted, the owners of the property were listed as either unknown or were not available.

Mkhize was not impressed with the hostile manner in which municipal officials were received in the area.

It took a long time for the team to access one of the business properties as the owner had locked up and left shortly before the officials pounced.

“We have been trying to gain entry into this business but it looks like the delay in opening for us was possibly to remove goods through the back door. All the buildings in this section of the street do not have business permits,” said Mkhize.

Addressing some of the many foreign nationals operating in the street, Mkhize assured them that the operation had nothing to do with any form of xenophobia but was to ensure compliance with the city’s by-laws.

We love you, we are all Africans. What you are doing which is wrong is that you do not respect the laws of this country. You don’t respect our by-laws as a municipality. All that we have been doing here today [clean-up], we did in your presence. You have bypassed water and electricity meters and there’s nothing that you are doing that is legal. On top of that, many of you who operate here do not have business permits.

“You have converted a residential area into a business area.”

“At the same time, you’re taking your garbage and dumping it into the system, which in turn contributes to flooding. You throw sheep intestines into our drains, which leads to more blockages.

“During our visits to these illegal businesses, we found expired chips and expired cake flour. We are saying, kindly correct the mess you have created. We are demolishing illegal structures. You have extended [your business] onto the pavements, preventing people’s free movement.

“You park your cars on the roadside [in a manner that makes it difficult for other motorists to drive]. If you can fix all these wrongs, we will enjoy staying with you peacefully,” said Mkhize.

He gave the business operators an ultimatum to demolish illegal structures themselves warning that if they did not abide the municipality would then do so.

“We were here two weeks ago and you have not fixed your wrongs. We are allowing you to do the demolition on your own to save your material. If you don’t do so in two weeks we will continue doing it the hard way.

“We are going to deal harshly with those who have bypassed water and electricity connections.

“Tell us who does these [illegal] connections for you, even if it’s people from the municipality, tell us,” Mkhize said.

Zeleke Domba Lopiso, an Ethiopian national said he had plans for his business but that he had failed to produce them when requested to do so by city officials resulting in his business being affected by the blitz.

The Witness tried speaking to several of the other business operators found to be running illegal operations but they refused to comment.