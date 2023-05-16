ANC KZN leadership survives chop, for now

By Clive Ndou

The ANC national leadership has chosen to grant the party’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership an opportunity to rectify weaknesses rather than to disband the provincial top brass.

Members of the ANC national leadership, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile and the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, have since Friday been interacting with party structures to assess the organisation’s strength ahead of next year’s general elections.

Briefing the media on Monday, Mbalula said while the national leadership’s assessment revealed weaknesses within the ANC in KZN, it resolved to give the provincial executive committee (PEC) time to fix the problems in the province.

We will hold a follow-up meeting with the PEC to see how far they have gone to address some of the things we have asked them to do.

Led by KZN ANC top leaders, provincial secretary Siboniso Duma and ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo among others, the ruling party’s PEC, among other things, has been blamed for the organisation’s decline in support in KZN.

In the recent by-elections held across KZN municipalities, the ANC was able to win only two out of ten wards, with the IFP snatching several wards which were previously controlled by the ruling party.

The ANC NWC, Mbalula said, has resolved to deploy a team of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) members to assist the PEC prepare for the elections.

Asked why the ANC NWC resolved not to disband the KZN PEC, Mbalula said the ruling party leadership has a duty to support the province.

Disbandment of a structure is a last resort.

The media briefing followed a meeting between the ANC NWC and the KZN PEC held in Durban on Sunday.

While Mbalula could not reveal details of the issues discussed during the meeting, saying there were internal matters, he said the NWC made it clear that the ANC in KZN should be united.

We don’t want an ANC which is riddled with divisions.

The NWC of the ANC, whose support in KZN dropped to below 50% in the 2021 municipal elections, visited the province at a time when the IFP’s support in the province has been growing.

The second largest party in KZN, the IFP is currently in coalition talks with the DA as part of the drive to oust the ANC from power in KZN during next year’s general elections.